School faces garda probe over child 'treatment'

Gardai are preparing to interview pupils at a rural primary school after a group of parents made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the management.

Gardai are preparing to interview pupils at a rural primary school after a group of parents made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the management.

Ten families from the tiny village met officers last Thursday to discuss complaints that broadly relate to alleged belittling or humiliation of children in class and allegations of verbal abuse.

Parents said they were told by gardai at the meeting that, while some of their concerns fell outside the force's remit, others would be investigated.

These are understood to include an allegation that a child was slapped and told he would have his photograph taken, after he soiled himself at school, became upset and cried to go home.

Gardai are expected to take formal statements from parents before opening an investigation. Parents at the meeting were asked to sign forms consenting to their children being interviewed by a specialist child protection team.

The school and its location cannot be identified, to protect the identities of those involved.

The thrust of the complaints relate to the children's treatment in school and, in some cases, are historic. In most cases, parents removed their children from the school.

One family has complained that in 2004 their child, then 11, was taunted by the principal and suffered vomiting and stress at home.

Another child, who was diagnosed with ADHD, was allegedly forced to stand in a hula hoop at break time as punishment and criticised in front of his classmates for not being able to speak properly.

One family's allegations include the humiliation of their eight-year-old daughter who was allegedly taunted over her choice of Communion dress.

The school declined to comment when contacted by the Sunday Independent. The chair of the board of management did not reply to queries.

Sunday Independent