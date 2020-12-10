School Christmas celebrations should be without parents or choirs, Dept of Education says

Schools that plan to hold Christmas celebrations such as nativity plays or musical performances will be told by the Department of Education they should do so without parents in attendance, the Irish Times reports.

The Department will issue strict guidance that any Christmas celebration must be in line with Covid-19 guidelines but acknowledged the importance of the positive wellbeing of students in schools and the effect such celebrations can have on pupils' mood.

Choirs and large musical performances have been discouraged due to public health advice against large groups singing or gathering together.

The Department’s directive also states wind and brass instruments should not be played indoors in schools due to the increased risk of transmission of disease they pose.

Outdoor class performances are encouraged as alternative options to indoor plays and shows.

Streaming of nativity plays and other end-of-term musical performances online is encouraged so parents and guardians can watch students perform, but the department was clear they should not attend any indoor or outdoor celebrations.

Pupils will be allowed to share Christmas presents and cards with each other, but this should be confined to their usual social pods and done so in a “controlled” manner so that interaction among students is not increased.

The Department suggests gifts and cards be passed to a teacher or staff member that can then distribute them to students safely, with hand hygiene standards being upheld at all times.

Secondary schools have also been advised to hold Christmas exams in-class in the usual class group rather than in an assembly-style hall to limit the number of contacts between students.

Teachers are also reminded they can handle students copybooks and exam papers but that hand hygiene etiquette must be maintained to high standards at all times.

