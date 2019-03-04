School children receive minor injuries in bus collision

Two school children received minor injuries this morning after the coach they were traveling in was in a collision with a van.

Two school children received minor injuries this morning after the coach they were traveling in was in a collision with a van.

The incident happened near Arklow, Co Wicklow at 8am this morning.

The two children received injuries described as "bumps" and were treated at the roadside.

There was a large response from local emergency services which was precautionary in nature.

A garda spokeswoman said one lane on the N11 road close to the Beehive pub remained closed this morning until the vehicles involved could be removed.

Online Editors