News Irish News

Monday 4 March 2019

School children receive minor injuries in bus collision

Garda stock
Garda stock
Conor Feehan

Conor Feehan

Two school children received minor injuries this morning after the coach they were traveling in was in a collision with a van.

The incident happened near Arklow, Co Wicklow at 8am this morning.

The two children received injuries described as "bumps" and were treated at the roadside.

There was a large response from local emergency services which was precautionary in nature.

A garda spokeswoman said one lane on the N11 road close to the Beehive pub remained closed this morning until the vehicles involved could be removed.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News