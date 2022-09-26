Florian Lohou and his family are among the thousands whose lives have been turned upside down in recent weeks because their children lost their place on the school bus.

A well-intentioned Government cost of living measure, to waive school transport fees and save parents up to €500 this year, sparked huge demand for bus tickets, leaving many without a service on which they relied.

Busy family lives are shaped around the school bus pick-up and drop-off and, even if parents or grandparents are available to do the runs, it has brought more cars on to roads at the very time the Government is trying to cut fuel emissions.

Anaïs Lohou, a fifth class pupil, and her sister Saoirse, who is in third class, had been using the bus for their daily round trips from their home in Ballymoney, to Tara Hill National School, near Gorey, Co Wexford, for a number of years.

The sisters are among 24 pupils in the school whose applications for a ticket were unsuccessful this year.

“The bus still passes the door every day at the same time as usual, but now I have to drive them to school,” said their father.

With a four-month-old baby in the house, he also undertakes the afternoon run to pick up his daughters, which means an extensive interruption to his working day.

Mr Lohou is self-employed, in the recruitment business, and travels a lot to France. “Even when I am working from home I am constantly on the phone and, with a school pick-up at 2.40pm, I cannot start a call at 2pm, because it may not finish in time. Basically, it is making me lose an hour and a half of my working day,” he said.

He said if the situation was not resolved, his wife, a primary school teacher, was considering seeking an extension to her maternity leave.

Patricia Sadlier, principal at the 218-pupil Tara Hill NS, agreed that parents whose children did not secure bus tickets were facing “huge challenges” getting them to school on a daily basis.

There is a big reliance on the school transport service among the Tara Hill NS community. Some pupils meet the eligibility criteria for a seat while many other families have become accustomed to getting “concessionary” tickets because of spare capacity on the buses.

Ms Sadlier said while there had been a consistent pattern in the use of the school bus over the years, there was an increase in applications this year following the announcement that charges were being waived for 2022/23.

The Oireachtas Education Committee heard last week of cases around the country where families who met the eligibility criteria but never used the service, applied for tickets this year.

Ms Sadlier said among the 24 pupils whose applications for tickets were unsuccessful, were eight who previously travelled on the service, including one child who has used it for five years. Apart from the school bus, there was no public transport infrastructure in the area, she said.

A 56-seater bus is servicing the school and, while sourcing vehicles and drivers to meet the extra demand is a challenge in some areas, according to Mr Lohou, their local contractor is in a position to put another bus, if a sanction is given.