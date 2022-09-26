| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

School bus crisis: ‘The bus still passes the house, but now I have to drive my daughters to school’

A Government cost-of-living measure has lead to a huge uptake in demand for school bus places. Now many families are missing out

From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus Expand
From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus Expand

Close

From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus

From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus

From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus

From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus

/

From left: Parents Karan Joshua, Florian Lohou, Seamus Goland, Michelle Siggins and Gillian Hickey with their children, who are pupils at Tara Hill NS in Gorey, Co Wexford and who have no seat on the school bus

Katherine Donnelly Email

Florian Lohou and his family are among the thousands whose lives have been turned upside down in recent weeks because their children lost their place on the school bus.

A well-intentioned Government cost of living measure, to waive school transport fees and save parents up to €500 this year, sparked huge demand for bus tickets, leaving many without a service on which they relied.

Most Watched

Privacy