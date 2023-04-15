‘Scappaticci couldn’t drive a Ferrari in west Belfast’: Stakeknife paid equivalent of £250,000 a year by his handlers in 1980s, according to ‘nemesis’ who ‘outed’ him
Ex-British military officer reveals Stakeknife built up property portfolio after earning £80k a year plus bonuses, writes Suzanne Breen
Suzanne Breen
Double agent Freddie Scappaticci died an incredibly wealthy man who had built up an investment and property portfolio, according to the former British military intelligence officer who outed him as Stakeknife.