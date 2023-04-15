| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Scappaticci couldn’t drive a Ferrari in west Belfast’: Stakeknife paid equivalent of £250,000 a year by his handlers in 1980s, according to ‘nemesis’ who ‘outed’ him

Ex-British military officer reveals Stakeknife built up property portfolio after earning £80k a year plus bonuses, writes Suzanne Breen

Alfredo &quot;Freddie&quot; Scappaticci pictured at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley Expand
Scappaticci Expand
Freddie Scappaticci who died recently Expand
Former British army intelligence officer Ian Hurst Expand

Close

Alfredo &quot;Freddie&quot; Scappaticci pictured at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley

Alfredo "Freddie" Scappaticci pictured at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley

Scappaticci

Scappaticci

Freddie Scappaticci who died recently

Freddie Scappaticci who died recently

Former British army intelligence officer Ian Hurst

Former British army intelligence officer Ian Hurst

/

Alfredo "Freddie" Scappaticci pictured at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley

Suzanne Breen

Double agent Freddie Scappaticci died an incredibly wealthy man who had built up an investment and property portfolio, according to the former British military intelligence officer who outed him as Stakeknife.

Ian Hurst was speaking exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph after news emerged this week that Scappaticci, Britain’s top spy in the IRA, had died. 

Most Watched

Privacy