‘Scappaticci couldn’t drive a Ferrari in west Belfast’: Stakeknife paid equivalent of £250,000 a year by his handlers in 1980s, according to ‘nemesis’ who ‘outed’ him

Double agent Freddie Scappaticci died an incredibly wealthy man who had built up an investment and property portfolio, according to the former British military intelligence officer who outed him as Stakeknife.

Ian Hurst was speaking exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph after news emerged this week that Scappaticci, Britain’s top spy in the IRA, had died.

Hurst said: “He was earning around £80,000 a year with bonuses on top in the 1980s.

“That would be well over £250,000 annually now. He couldn’t spend it without looking suspicious. He could hardly drive a Ferrari in west Belfast.

“The money was invested for him when he was operational by FRU (Force Research Unit).

“When he retired, the money was released. I know he had one property in London. It was a flat which went on the market for £400,000 some time around 2010.”

Hurst (62) served in FRU — a controversial special department within British military intelligence.

Under the pseudonym Martin Ingram, he outed Scappaticci as Stakeknife in 2003: “It has been said that I was Scap’s nemesis. We certainly played a significant role in each other’s lives for a very long time.

“I neither mourn him nor rejoice at his death. Having lost my own parents, I feel sorry for his family, but not for him.

“I’ve neither compassion nor hatred for Freddie. It was never about him personally for me but, while working for us, he literally got away with murder.

“I believe Operation Kenova is examining 16 killings he was involved in, but I believe the real figure is over 30.

“The UK organised and participated in state-sponsored murder, and I felt a duty to expose that. If we don’t highlight it, and call it out, we are doomed to keep repeating the mistakes of the past.”

Hurst said there must be strict standards in dealing with agents: “There was no bible laying out what could and couldn’t be done. The powers-that-be were happy to operate like that.

“Culpability for the murders does not just lie with Scap. He was a water-carrier bringing information to his handlers. It was up to them what to do with it.

“They fed it into the system and then decisions were made at a very high level — far beyond the pay grade of someone like me. Those individuals had a bird’s eye view of what was happening.”

Hurst said accountability wasn’t built into the system: “The lines between what was moral and immoral were blurred.

“Some will say that Freddie saved more lives than he took. I’ve heard the ‘greater good’ argument, and it’s fine as long as it’s not your children, your wife, your loved ones. The currency should never be human beings.”

When Hurst outed Scappaticci and then co-authored a book Stakeknife, he faced opposition from all quarters: “My house was broken into and the manuscript for the book stolen.

“The Ministry of Defence began legal action in the High Court claiming I’d broken the Official Secrets Act, although that was later dropped.

“Senior republicans circulated claims that I was lying, that I was still working for military intelligence and deliberately telling untruths to harm the movement.

“Very few people manage to anger republicans, loyalists and the state, but somehow I did.

“I could claim now that it was all tough going but, in truth, I never lost sleep over any of it. I knew what I was saying was right and was in the public interest.

“Twenty years later it is universally acknowledged — even if some people won’t say it in public — that Freddie Scappaticci was Stakeknife.”

Hurst claimed Sinn Fein has been silent on Scappaticci’s death. “Logically, I understand why. Ethically, I’m puzzled by it.

“The equivalent of Harold Shipman was living in their community. His victims were working-class Catholics.

“I’d like to hear Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill — and I’ve a lot of time for them both — publicly asking the right questions.”

Hurst arrived in Northern Ireland in 1981, just before the H-Block hunger strikes. Eight of his nine years in FRU were spent in Northern Ireland. He was based in Derry, Co Fermanagh, and Lisburn.

He left the Army in 1990 after marrying a Co Donegal nurse. Her family’s republican connections meant he could no longer work in a sensitive position here. They have two grown-up daughters.

Born in Bolton, he enlisted in the Army for “adventure”. He wanted to join the Parachute Regiment but ended up in the Intelligence Corps.

Hurst discovered Scappaticci was a senior army agent by accident. He had called into military headquarters in Thiepval Barracks one night and was standing in the office which received out-of-hours telephone calls about agents on a dedicated line.

“One fascinating call was taken by a colleague, ‘Sam’. It was from Donegall Pass RUC station in Belfast,” he said. “Freddie had been arrested for drunk driving and asked the desk sergeant to ring his handlers and sort it out.

“The s*** hit the fan, and things went a bit crazy dealing with what was a major crisis. With the benefit of hindsight, it was very unwise of Freddie to make that call.

“I was curious about him. Later that night, I ran his name through the computer system where all his personal details were recorded.

“Over the years, I became friendly with one of his handlers whom I played football with.

“I’d ask him about Freddie.”

Hurst said he was told that Scappaticci saved the lives of businessmen Ben Dunne and Don Tidey — both abducted by the IRA in the 1980s — and of fellow informer Willie Carlin.

A variety of reasons for Scappaticci’s decision to become an agent have been aired.

It is claimed that he was recruited by his first handler who met him in a bar and worked hard to cultivate him.

Others believe that he was initially turned by the RUC — who discovered his involvement in VAT fraud in the building trade — and he later went from being a police informer to working for military intelligence.

“His handler told me that he’d walked into an army barracks and volunteered his services. He’d got a beating by someone in the IRA and there was bad feeling over that,” Hurst said.

“I still believe that’s why he became an agent. Certainly, blackmail wasn’t involved. FRU didn’t operate like that. We wanted those working for us to do so because of positive, not negative, motivation.

“RUC Special Branch did use blackmail. It makes for a reluctant agent. We wanted to build a strong rapport with those we recruited.”

Hurst said he decided to out Scappaticci when he read Killing Rage, the book by IRA informer Eamon Collins: “I was shopping in Waterford with my family, and started leafing through it in a bookshop.

“I was gripped and bought it. I read the chapter on the IRA’s ‘nutting squad’ where Freddie jokes about the killing of an alleged informer. It made me sick to the pit of my stomach — that was the catalyst that drove me to act.”

Hurst said his revelation wasn’t news to some in the republican leadership: “Freddie had been subject to three IRA internal investigations. They knew what he was.

“He reached a deal with them, and that made him think he was bomb-proof.”

When he had leave Northern Ireland, Hurst said Scappaticci was frustrated: “He wanted his old life back.”

He wasn’t surprised when Stakeknife was convicted of possessing extreme pornography involving bestiality: “He was a very complicated individual.

“I think that wasn’t just known by FRU but by some in the republican community as well.”

Hurst has no faith in Operation Kenova, headed by former Bedfordshire chief Constable Jon Boutcher, which is investigating Stakeknife: “I met with them four or five times.

“I’ve asked Jon Boutcher searching questions in my communication with him and I don’t believe I’ve had rational answers back.

“He’s told me to judge him by his findings at the end. I see Boutcher as a plastic policeman. The state has got a nice, friendly copper to charm victims.

“I think it will be a cruel process for victims with their hopes built up, only to be dashed.

“Kenova ain’t going anywhere. There is as much chance of it delivering the full truth as there is of President Biden running naked down the Champs-Élysées with Emmanuel Macron.

“The system isn’t about to give up its secrets.”

Operation Kenova declined to comment on Hurst’s claims. It intends to publish its interim report later this year.

It sent files to the PPS in 2019, 26 of which remain under active review.