Scandal-plagued ICA warns its members they could be sued for defamation over WhatsApp chat comments

Members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) have been told they could be sued for defamation over comments made in their local WhatsApp conversations.

The ICA leadership warned its members against airing grievances about individual members or the organisation in social media chat groups.

The warning was made in the latest ICA newsletter, in which the oldest and largest women’s organisation in the country sought to defend itself from media coverage and public controversy. In her letter to members in the December edition released this week, president Hilda Roche said that “a lot” had happened since the last newsletter in September.

“Confidential ICA business has been leaked to the media, resulting in public controversy for our great organisation. It has been very upsetting for all,” she wrote.

The newsletter included new “digital communication guidelines” for WhatsApp groups used by ICA guilds.

Posting in a WhatsApp group is considered to be posting on social media, so defamation laws apply

“The group should never be used as a platform to air views/grievances regarding a fellow member, a committee member or the association as a whole. The group is not a political platform for airing opinions on current affairs,” it said.

“The group should not be used for private conversations with anyone else using the group. Posting in a WhatsApp group is considered to be posting on social media, so defamation laws apply to WhatsApp comments and messages.”

The Irish Independent revealed last month that the Charities Regulator had criticised the ICA over its corporate governance.

It emerged the ICA had paid a very high “rent” to a senior member for use of her home office in 2019. The rent was exactly the same as an honorarium that was discontinued the year before amid concerns it was a taxable income.

It was also revealed that three board members were removed from the executive board in October without most ICA members being told.

It is understood all three had raised concerns about corporate governance.

The ICA also was revealed to have sold thousands of euro worth of fine art without its members being informed, and in 2018 concerns were raised about expenses on an ICA credit card.

The newsletter went on to say the ICA had “received correspondence from members and guilds across the country seeking clarification on matters which were reported in the national press”.

It said the “rent” paid to a former member had been a temporary measure, which was no longer in place.

The ICA also defended the controversial decision to sell some of its fine art 16 years ago; it has also received queries about where the commission from the sale of Daniel O’Donnell concert tickets some years ago had gone.

“Having carried out relevant checks, it is the understanding that the [art] sale was within the remit of the decision-makers at the time,” it said.

“It is also our understanding that both the art sale and the commission from the sale of Daniel O’Donnell concert tickets supported the urgent needs of An Grianán [the ICA’s base in Co Louth], e.g. fixing of kitchen roof.”