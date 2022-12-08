| 0.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Scandal-plagued ICA warns its members they could be sued for defamation over WhatsApp chat comments

ICA president Hilda Roche Expand

Close

ICA president Hilda Roche

ICA president Hilda Roche

ICA president Hilda Roche

Ellen Coyne

Members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) have been told they could be sued for defamation over comments made in their local WhatsApp conversations.

The ICA leadership warned its members against airing grievances about individual members or the organisation in social media chat groups.

Most Watched

Privacy