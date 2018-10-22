A three-bed house just a short distance from the hotel where a homeless mother took her own life has been lying empty for more than two years after being sold to the local council.

A three-bed house just a short distance from the hotel where a homeless mother took her own life has been lying empty for more than two years after being sold to the local council.

Scandal of house left empty for two years by council

The furnished, three-bed detached bungalow is located off Main Street in Leixlip.

It was sold to Kildare County Council with a €300,000 price tag in July 2016, but has yet to be filled by any tenants.

It comes in the teeth of the housing crisis, when millions of euro are being spent on emergency hotel accommodation - including at the nearby Leixlip House Hotel, less than a kilometre away.

Tragically, in September 2017, mum-of-two Danielle Carroll (27) took her own life while living at the hotel with her two young boys aged seven and 20 months.

The young woman from Tallaght had previously been allocated a house with South Dublin County Council, but it was later withdrawn.

Today, children's clothes can be seen hanging inside the windows of the hotel, which continues to provide accommodation for homeless families.

The former owner of the nearby house is perplexed at why the ideal family home is not being put to good use.

Brian McTernan said he sold the property to the council "furnished down to the kitchen utensils".

"There was a three-piece suite, a table and chairs in the kitchen, there was two beds and everything in the kitchen regards pots and pans," he said. "I have been approached with inquiries from what could have been 25 people at this stage. They know I sold it and they know it's empty."

Mr McTernan said he feared the property had now gone into disrepair.

"You can see the house is shabby looking as there is nobody maintaining it. And now people are dumping furniture in the back of the house," he said.

The Irish Independent contacted Kildare County Council, which refused to respond to questions on why the property had not been occupied.

Local councillor Bernard Caldwell said: "Over a year ago I spoke to the housing section of Kildare County Council and that department wasn't even aware it had the house."

He was later told the property had been allocated to a family on the waiting list, but they had yet to move in.

"It said it had a family identified for it but it hadn't been given out," he added.

"That's a year ago now, so I mean that family has been waiting for a house for a year if that's the case."

A spokesperson at the Department of Housing said it was "awaiting a report from the local authority on this particular case".

"The department provides substantial resources to local authorities to refurbish vacant local authority homes. In the last three years some 7,500 homes have been brought back into use and in excess of €100m has been spent doing so," it said.

Irish Independent