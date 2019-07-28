Gardai have recovered a sawn-off shotgun after shots were fired at a home in north Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Sawn off shotgun seized after shots fired at house in north Dublin

An upstairs window of the house in the Shangan Terrace area of Ballymun was smashed in the incident but no injuries have been reported.

It's the second shooting to take place in the area since Friday, when shots were also fired at a house in the area.

The latest incident took place at around 3am last night.

The sawn-off shotgun was recovered by gardai along with two used shotgun cartridges.

"It is reported that a group of three males were seen running from the scene," a garda spokesman said.

