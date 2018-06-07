PLANNING permission has been granted for a €40m hotel at Portobello in Dublin in spite of opposition from comedian David McSavage and scores of other local residents.

'Savage Eyesore' gets the go-ahead as comic David fails to stop planning permission for €40m hotel

The applicants for the 178-bedroom, six-storey hotel – MKN Property Group and Tifco – have secured planning permission after submitting revised plans.

The Dublin City Council planner’s report into the application stated that the applicants proposed a marginal reduction in height. The planner recommended permission be granted after stating that the alterations proposed “are considered to be an acceptable design approach in terms of setting and character of the area”.

It added that “the proposed development would not adversely affect the character and setting of the streetscape and would not seriously injure the amenity of property in the vicinity”. The planning battle may not be over yet, however, as local people can appeal the city council decision to An Bord Pleanala.

One of the objectors to the plan was McSavage, the comedian best known for his RTE show The Savage Eye. Just under 60 objections were lodged against the proposal with the city council.

John Spain and Associates, the planning consultants for the applicants, said the plan“will contribute significantly to the further development and regeneration of Portobello Harbour”. Mr Spain also stated that the hotel will provide “the catalyst for future development and provide facilities and services in the area”, while the scale of the proposal has been carefully considered.

In 2016, the MKN Property Group spent €10m on buying Portobello House and adjoining lands.

In his objection, McSavage said the planned hotel “is far too big in comparison to other buildings in the area”.

He also claimed that the hotel will alter the neighbourhood feeling of Portobello, lead to a massive increase in parking issues and result in even more traffic congestion in an already congested area. Fianna Fail justice spokesman and local TD Jim O’Callaghan had also opposed the plan for the hotel, along with An Taisce.

Online Editors