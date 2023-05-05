Sarah McInerney drops out of race to host the Late Late show after Ryan Tubridy says Claire Byrne ‘made a really smart decision’

Outgoing host believes Byrne made the right decisionTubridy describes the pitfalls of having Irish TV’s biggest job

Sarah McInerney confirmed she 'wouldn't be throwing my hat in the ring' Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sarah McInerney has dropped out of the race to be the next presenter of the Late Late Show.

The RTÉ broadcaster said she wants to focus on politics, her role on Prime Time and her Drivetime radio slot.

In a statement online Ms McInerney said Tubridy has done an “exceptional job” and she wished his successor the very best of luck.

"I'd like to confirm that I'm not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Cordon. Nor have I sought Waystar from Logan Roy," she said.

“Though the prospect of grilling young children over their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTE management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat in the ring.

"There is an election coming, maybe next year. Prime Time and Drivetime will be at the centre of RTÉ coverage. Like all political nerds, I can't wait.”

It comes after Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has described the decision by Claire Byrne to withdraw from the contest to replace him as a “really smart” one.

While acknowledging that it’s a “strange” thing for him to say, Tubridy said today that his fellow broadcaster “did the right thing”.

He described her statement in which she cited her young family as the key reasons behind her decision as “classy”.

Tubridy, who will host his final show on Friday, May 26, said the role is one that requires you to be switched on from the moment you leave your house in the morning.

He noted how he is regularly photographed while out in public. The 49-year-old was also recently filmed in a shop by an individual who targeted him over the Late Late Show’s coverage of the Covid pandemic.

"Claire made a really smart decision,” he said while telling his radio listeners of the pitfalls of the job which he has held for 14 years.

Claire Byrne

Speaking this morning on RTÉ Radio 1, he said: “I think Claire was right.

"I’ve been thinking an awful lot in recent days about what the last 14 years have meant and one of the things is it’s the best job in showbiz and it’s the most difficult job in showbiz.

“I think that’s why a lot of people are circling it going, ‘I’m not sure I want that in my life’.

“You’ll be criticised a lot and you will be photographed constantly when you’re out and you’ll be filmed when you don’t want to be filmed. It is a new world order, do you want that in your life?

“I always say I knew what I was getting into so that’s fine, I’m not criticising it, there’s great benefits to it and I’m not trying to put the thing down by any means.

“You work with wonderful people and meet the most fascinating guests and people on the street are by in large very nice, but you have no privacy, and you are on the moment you leave your front door.

“And that’s fine I’m just saying the next person will need to be aware that it’s not just two hours on a Friday night, every Friday night for nearly 40 weeks in a row, it’s a different story.

“It’s wild and you do have to make sacrifices in your family and in your life and things fall down and get up again and it’s remarkable in what it’ll do for you and do to you.”

Yesterday, Ms Byrne announced that she would not be the new host despite being the widely accepted favourite for the job.

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.

While I’d never rule out other TV projects, the Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves,” she said.

The mother-of-three said she was “honoured” to have her name linked with “such a prestigious broadcasting role”.

Tubridy also added that he has no part to play in the decision-making process.

“Did Claire do the right thing? Definitely. And I wish her well in whatever she does next,” he said.

“I don’t know who’s going to be next, I can tell you it is the parlour game to end all parlour games around this part of town.

“Everyone I pass in the street says, ‘who should I put the fiver on?’, I don’t know. I know nothing, I’ve no decision making in this. I’m not consulted, they don’t discuss it with me it’s not my thing at all.

“But I hope they pick the right person and good luck to them in that decision because it’s not easy.”

Tubridy also wished RTÉ News Six One presenter Caitriona Perry well on her move to the US.

Ms Perry’s time with the national broadcaster will come to an end in the coming weeks.

She is set to take up her new international role as chief presenter with the BBC based in Washington at the end of the summer.

Ms Perry will join Tubridy on the couch on tonight’s Late Late Show to discuss her departure.

“I will also say congratulations to Caitriona Perry who got a big job with the BBC in Washington,” he said.

“She is such a professional, she loves American politics nearly more than me. The BBC are lucky to have her and good luck to her and her family, that’s a big move.

“It’s funny since I made that decision to leave the Late Late Show in March, the amount of people I meet who have said and continue to say, ‘I made a big decision once and it was the best thing I ever did.’

Six One News co-presenter Caitríona Perry

“Or ‘I wish I had the spine to do that’ and others saying, ‘I can’t afford to do that’ and I understand that too.

“And others saying, ‘I want to do that, or I will do that, and I don’t feel appreciated enough in my job’ - I see that a lot.

“And I’m not saying that’s me, far from it, but I’m just saying people say that. So, everyone seems to have a big decision story and whether they’re thinking about it, or they have done it.

“Claire had her story this week and Caitriona has her story this week.”

Tubridy said he is happy with his decision and content with the fact that his status might lessen as a result.

“I’m going to move on now to Ed Sheeran, I think he was having that moment when we spoke recently,” he said.

“I got the sense that he was very interested in hearing what, I know this might sound strange, but he was very interested in asking me about my decision.

“I was saying to him, I’ve had my fun. To be well known in Ireland is not that difficult and I’m okay with not having selfies for the rest of my life or that it changes the direction of being well known.”