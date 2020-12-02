A VISIT to Santa is something children look forward to all around the country and new guidelines have paved the way for the magical moment to happen.

Fáilte Ireland has drawn up the new guidelines outlining how Santa visits can go ahead safely and, as expected, there will be some changes this year because of Covid-19.

Social distancing will have to be adhered to, so there will be no sitting on Santa’s lap for a photo and toys will probably be collected from a sleigh or a defined point on the way out the door. People will visit in their family, household or support bubbles, and a one-way system will operate, under the guidance.

The new Fáilte Ireland guidelines are geared towards facilitating some of the bigger Santa Experience events around the country, rather than shop grottos, a source told Independent.ie.

Read More

They state that management must aim to follow the Government’s public health advice throughout the seasonal visitor experience, and the priority should be to make the experience a safe and Covid-free space, but “not to take away from the magic of the experience itself.”

Among the recommendations are that visitors should not be allowed to congregate for social reasons or intermingle with other visitors outside their designated pod or bubble.

"Throughout the experience, there will be a continual movement of visitors, using a one-way traffic approach and adhering to physical distancing at all times.”

Pre-booking and time-limited slots for each group are recommended. There must be adequate time between bookings to clean and disinfect the experience area.

It is also recommended that one family, household or support bubble are permitted entry to an experience at one time.

Where it comes to photographs, it may be possible to strategically place visitors – family and children – in certain spaces to give the effect that they are closer to Santa, the guidelines say.

"A traditional portrait image could be replaced with a landscape image to allow for physical distancing.”

Where providing a gift is an integral part of the experience, the advice is that businesses should provide contact-free gifting.

"Businesses should use innovative ways of giving gifts to children without any physical contact,” they state.

They suggest allowing the children to pick up their gift from a designated area or prop within the experience area, which could be something along the lines of a special ‘gift’ room, sleigh or baskets.

"Taking Santa Experiences as an example, instead of handing presents to children, Santa should place a gift on a sleigh to pick up as they leave the experience.”

The new guidelines can also apply to Christmas markets and other seasonal visitor experiences such as Easter egg hunts.

“Traditionally, seasonal experiences would allow children to have close contact with the relevant seasonal character, such as Santa or the Easter Bunny, however businesses must adopt innovative ways to encourage physical distancing.”

They should consider using "seasonal props” or decorations and child-friendly signage to signal specific physical distancing requirements, the new recommendations state.

The advice is that protective screens should be installed in locations where physical distancing cannot be maintained and contactless payments will be encouraged where possible.

Read More

Online Editors