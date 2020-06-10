SHOPPING in two of Ireland's most famous department stores would normally be a pleasure but today, I have to admit, I was extremely anxious taking this leap during a pandemic.

I wore gloves after parking in the city centre, realising I would be touching the ticket machine and doors. Additionally, I donned a mask walking into Brown Thomas on Grafton Street and Arnotts on Henry Street.

But I was one of very few who had chosen to wear a mask. Many shoppers are still reluctant to follow Government advice to wear masks in retail outlets.

Many, but not all staff in the two Dublin stores, were wearing masks, as they opened up for the first time in almost three months.

Some workers in Arnotts were even wearing visors in this ‘new normal’ shopping experience.

Hundreds of shoppers filed into the two department stores throughout the day, with cameras counting just how many individuals were in store, to ensure capacity was adhered to.

Social-distancing signs and hand sanitisers were dotted across each store.

Social-distancing queues outside ensured safety and organisation.

The well-known, top-hat wearing Brown Thomas doorman plays a vital role in all of this, opening the door and offering a reassuring smile to customers.

Staff at both stores seemed thrilled to have customers again and, when asked how she was, one employee commented: “It’s great to be back."

Any sense of anxiety entering the door of either shop quickly slipped away. It was clear such a great emphasis has been placed on customer safety.

Brown Thomas is operating a policy of encouraging customers not to touch items unless there is a necessity.

Clothes are being placed in quarantine for 24 hours after each wear. Furthermore, garments are steamed and cleaned.

New technology will allow shoppers to virtually try makeup on. And there is a click-and-collect area in the Brown Thomas carpark, which allows customers to remain in their vehicles to pick items up.

Some dressing rooms are sectioned off to ensure social distancing, while only a small number of people are permitted into store toilets.

Door staff also welcomed customers at Arnotts and one smiling female worker offered hand sanitiser to a mother and her young daughter as soon as they stepped in the store.

Customers can pre-book visits to the two stores via their websites and shoppers can also join virtual queues, receiving texts when they reach the top of the queue.

It was noticeable how shoppers were so conscious of Covid-19. They were even avoiding touching the hand rests on escalators.

Though there was not the usual buzz of a June weekday in the city, it was comforting to witness life slowly returning to a semblance of normality.

And like many who ventured into Brown Thomas and Arnotts today, I'll feel much more confident to head out next time I'm in need of a new bag or dress for a socially distanced evening out.