Sanitiser, gloves and anxiety during my first shopping trip as we take leap into new normal

Laura Lynott

Laura Lynott describes what a trip to the department store looks like now that shops have started to reopen

Concierge at Brown Thomas department Store Shane Murphy following its reopening Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

SHOPPING in two of Ireland's most famous department stores would normally be a pleasure but today, I have to admit, I was extremely anxious taking this leap during a pandemic.

I wore gloves after parking in the city centre, realising I would be touching the ticket machine and doors. Additionally, I donned a mask walking into Brown Thomas on Grafton Street and Arnotts on Henry Street.

But I was one of very few who had chosen to wear a mask. Many shoppers are still reluctant to follow Government advice to wear masks in retail outlets.

