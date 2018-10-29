'Sam Maguire needs a minder abroad' - legendary cup spat into by pranksters

Former GAA president Seán Kelly has said that teams should appoint one individual to look after the Sam Maguire Cup when they take it abroad.

Former GAA president Seán Kelly has said that teams should appoint one individual to look after the Sam Maguire Cup when they take it abroad.

Mr Kelly was speaking after an incident last weekend when a group of pranksters stole and subsequently spat into the trophy following a Dublin GAA night out in New York.

Another man was seen posing with the Sam Maguire on his crotch as he lay on the floor in a leaked WhatsApp video.

The cup was taken to the Mean Fiddler Bar and Grill in Manhattan but was then reportedly removed from the bar.

The New York Police Department said it had not received a criminal complaint in relation to the matter but encouraged anyone who had information to speak to police about the incident.

"We would encourage them to come forward," the spokeswoman said, adding that the matter could be investigated if a report was made.

On Friday, Dublin stars Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Michael Fitzsimons and Con O'Callaghan were photographed with manager Jim Gavin with the trophy in the bar.

Former GAA president and current MEP Mr Kelly said that teams should have one person designated to look after the trophy.

However, he insisted that the GAA community is so tight that it would be almost impossible for it to be stolen permanently.

"If it did disappear and didn't come back, then that would be awful - not so much from the value point of view but from the sentiment attached to it," he told the Irish Independent last night.

"I think you're better putting someone in charge of it, especially when you're travelling."

The cup has since been returned and is now with Mr Gavin and a number of players in Chicago.

On Saturday, GAA director of communications Alan Milton said he had been trying to contact Dublin GAA to learn the facts of the situation.

Attempts were made to contact the GAA, Dublin GAA and the Dublin County Board yesterday.

Irish Independent