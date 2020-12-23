Salon not told of Covid case as HSE say customer was ‘not close contact’

Celebrity hair stylist Ceira Lambert has said that it’s “deeply unfair” that the country’s hairdressers have to close down for an indefinite period when restrictions start on December 24.

The Cabinteely-based salon owner said that like so many others, she had a rush of customers in the summer months due to the pent-up demand.

Given that many of her clients go to her salon for hair extensions, which last from four to six months, they were due to get them out in January and February.

Ms Lambert was also left “fuming” after a client in the salon tested positive for Covid earlier this month as we face into the third wave of the virus.

Despite the woman spending 3.5 hours sitting in her premises, nobody from the HSE’s contact tracing system informed her of the positive case.

Ms Lambert was only alerted to the Covid case after several of her team received an alert from the HSE’s Covid app, saying that they had recently been in contact with a person who had the virus.

The client tested positive three days after visiting the salon and several members of the salon’s staff received the alert two days later. The stylist who had done her hair did not receive any alert as she did not have the app installed.

But Ms Lambert had to do her own investigation in order to find out which customer had been infected and spent almost €1,000 getting her staff privately tested.

Taking matters in her own hands, she also rang all the client who had visited the salon that morning to let them know that a customer had tested positive.

When she rang the HSE to ask why nobody had contacted her directly, she said she was told that it wasn’t in their policy as hairdressers are deemed low-risk places. The stylist was not considered a close contact, despite spending over three hours in close proximity to her.

“I am fuming, I really am. When the lady in the HSE said that my staff member who had been touching her head for three and a half hours wasn’t deemed a close contact, I couldn’t get my head around that.

“And if hairdressers are deemed so safe, well then why are they closing us down again?

"It just doesn’t make any sense. I feel it’s very unfair that we have to finish up early on Christmas Eve and we don’t know when we can re-open.

“We have a lot of people booked in for January as they felt more comfortable coming in when it was a quieter time and we don’t know when we will get to see them.”

She said that all her clients and staff members thankfully tested negative for Covid-19 but said there were obviously huge problems with the HSE’s contact tracing system.

"What if none of my staff members didn’t have the Covid app? We would never have known anything about this. It’s just not good enough,” she said.

The HSE has been contacted by the Irish Independent for comment.

