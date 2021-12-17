Sally Rooney, Paul Reid and Britney Spears – the 18 people who defined 2021

Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher on 18 people who made the headlines this year — whether they shaped key events, excelled in their field or brought some much-needed joy to our lives.

If 2020 was quite a year for Mayo’s most famous literary export thanks to the TV adaptation of Normal People, then 2021 was off-the-charts. Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, was published in September and was trailed by the sort of wall-to-wall publicity campaign that’s more common for a Hollywood blockbuster or a new season of Succession.

At times, one would be forgiven for forgetting that there was a book involved, such was the talk of east London pop-up shops and branded bucket hats. But, when Beautiful World was finally on shelves, it quickly flew off them. The sales were buoyant, aided by several glowing reviews.

Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These didn’t get a fraction of the attention that was lavished on Rooney, but her slim book was hailed by many as one of 2021’s finest literary achievements. It had apparently been 10 years in the making.

Sally Rooney released her much-awaited third novel in 2021

Sally Rooney released her much-awaited third novel in 2021

These are good days for Irish literature, and especially for female authors. A trio of debut novels, Megan Nolan’s Acts of Desperation, Louise Nealon’s Snowflake and Eimear Ryan’s Holding Her Breath, were widely praised and there was excitement in poetry circles here and abroad when Victoria Kennefick published her debut collection, Eat or We Both Starve. JM

Helen McEntee

McEntee started the year in the strange position of not knowing what the conditions of her maternity leave would be.

This was down to the remarkable fact that she was the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office, and there were no legal provisions for a ministerial pregnancy.

In the event, a temporary arrangement was reached and McEntee took six months’ leave after the birth of her baby boy, Michael, before resuming her job as Justice Minister.

At the start of 2021, she was an up-and-coming minister getting to grips with a difficult department. By the end of the year, she was being discussed as a likely candidate to be leader of Fine Gael, as the popularity of Leo Varadkar waned.

Maternity leave: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Picture by David Conachy

Maternity leave: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Picture by David Conachy

As minister, McEntee has pursued an energetic programme of legal reforms. She has enacted legislation on online harassment and the sending of intimate images and focused on new measures connected with sexual violence and domestic abuse.

Towards the end of the year, she announced a scheme to regularise thousands of undocumented migrants and their families who are living in Ireland. She has also announced plans to reform the family law courts. KB

Eoin Ó Broin

If Covid was the most talked-about subject of the year, housing was a close second.

There were increasingly fractious debates about the merits of build-to-rent schemes, with architects on one side and economists on the other. The latest Daft.ie report, which showed a record shortage of housing available to rent, only exacerbated an already ferocious row.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin was at the centre of much of the debate. The party’s housing spokesman believes he has the answers to solve the crisis. In 2019, he wrote a book on the subject and this year he published another that highlighted the defects of Celtic Tiger building.

Top of the polls: Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said Gerry Adams should apologise for his Christmas message

Top of the polls: Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said Gerry Adams should apologise for his Christmas message

Ó Broin is seen by many as the face of the new his party. The Dubliner has none of the baggage that hampers older members, or those connected to the Troubles, and his comments this week that Gerry Adams should apologise for a controversial Christmas message were seen by some as Ó Broin further distancing himself from Sinn Féin’s past.

The party continued to top opinion polls throughout the year and their support is especially strong among 18- to 34-year-olds. JM

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy

For the first time in nine years, the tricolour was raised highest at an Olympic medal ceremony when McCarthy and O’Donovan won the final of lightweight double sculls in rowing in Tokyo.

O’Donovan and McCarthy, both from Skibbereen, Co Cork clasped hands after crossing the finish line half a boat length ahead of their German rivals.

In a BBC interview following the win, the pair were asked: “Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, gold medal winning athletes. How does that sound?”

O’Donovan responded in his inimitable, quirky fashion: “It’s all right, yeah, yeah, yeah. You can’t complain about it really, I wouldn’t go around introducing myself like that though.”

When McCarthy was asked if there had been any difficulty gelling since they became teammates, McCarthy said: “Not really, Paul is an absolute animal so it was handy enough to just sit behind him and try and emulate that.”

They gave another memorable interview in the run-up to the final when they were asked how they would pass the time before the big race. They said they would “avoid partying with the Norwegians” and instead play Scrabble to stop themselves “biting their nails off”.

The pair won Ireland’s first gold medal since Katie Taylor’s boxing victory in 2012.

They also became the first male Irish gold medallists since boxer Michael Carruth at Barcelona 1992.

It was O’Donovan’s second Olympic medal after he won silver in the double sculls with his brother Gary in Rio in 2016. He became the first Irish athlete to win Olympic gold and silver. KB

Clare Dunne

She may have been well known to theatre lovers, but 2021 was the year that Dunne became properly famous. The Dubliner was the undoubted star of RTÉ’s Kin — the gangland crime series that got largely positive reviews.

Dunne played the wife of a crime boss and the well-written part allowed her to demonstrate a kaleidoscope of emotions over the eight episodes of the series.

The year also saw the cinema release of Dunne’s feature-length directorial debut, Herself. Not only did she direct and write the film, which took an unflinching look at Ireland’s broken housing system though the eyes of an abused mother, but she also starred in it.

It was a good year for Irish women on the big and small screens. Wildfire told the story of two sisters — one troubled, one comparatively normal — with the late Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone delivering fine performances.

Hidden Assets, meanwhile, offered Angeline Ball a chance to shine. Emerging from the ashes of the derided 2017 RTÉ series Acceptable Risk, the action jumped between Ireland and Belgium. It was that rare thing: a spin-off that was far better than the original. JM

Paul Reid

The HSE chief executive was hardly a household name before the pandemic took hold, but since then he has been a constant, unflappable presence on the airwaves — a man who never seems to lose his cool.

Reid has been leading the HSE’s fight against Covid-19 and heads an organisation of more than 110,000 people, making it the State’s largest employer.

For this he is well rewarded with an annual remuneration package of €426,000, including €358,651 in salary.

He led the HSE through a year that was just as turbulent as the previous one. Just when the health service might have felt it had got to grips with the pandemic, new Covid variants came along. First there was Alpha, then there was Delta, and towards the end of the year it was feared that we would be engulfed by Omicron.

The year started with perhaps the worst phase of the pandemic, with hospitals struggling to cope. Reid stated the HSE had in effect reached its intensive care unit limit. In January, there were more than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 and 1,000 deaths.

While there were early hiccups and criticisms of the vaccine rollout, Reid could boast that by September it had largely been successful, with 90pc of the population jabbed.

During the year, the HSE boss also had to deal with a cyberattack on the health service’s computer system by a gang linked with Russia. KB

Oprah Winfrey

As the British royal soap opera continued, Oprah secured the big showbiz scoop of the year when she nailed down an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Winfrey said she had been trying to land the sit-down chat with the couple for about three years. It prompted lucrative deals with TV companies to screen the interview across the world. And it certainly caused a stir.

Oprah Winfrey showed herself to be the queen of the tell-all interview with her TV chat with Prince Harry and Meghan

Oprah Winfrey showed herself to be the queen of the tell-all interview with her TV chat with Prince Harry and Meghan

Meghan did not paint the royal family in a flattering light during the two-hour programme, telling Oprah that she had considered suicide while living as part of the institution.

She blamed the royals for not protecting her from the tabloid press. She also reported that an unnamed member of the family was concerned during her pregnancy about how dark the skin of her child would be.

Harry, for his part, revealed a strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William.

It was meat and drink to Oprah, who is said to extract soundbites by oozing empathy and homing in on vulnerabilities. Yet again, she showed herself to be the queen of the tell-all interview.

With the death of Prince Philip and the dark shadow over Prince Andrew because of his links with the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, all in all it has been another annus horribilis for the royals. KB

Callum Robinson

Robinson created a stir as an Irish soccer international for two reasons: he attracted headlines for declining to take a Covid-19 vaccine and then scored half a dozen goals in just a few weeks.

The English-born striker, who qualifies for Ireland under the granny rule, suddenly became the focus of attention when he said in early October that he had chosen not to be vaccinated, despite catching the virus twice.

Up until October of this year, the West Bromwich Albion player had scored just once in 20 appearances for the national side, prompting Joe Duffy to remark: “That means he’s had Covid more times than he’s scored for Ireland.”

Stephen Kenny, the Ireland manager, had a torrid time up until the start of October, managing just one win in 15 since his appointment in April last year.

Although all hope of qualifying for next year’s World Cup was lost, Robinson helped to turn around the team’s fortunes team with a goalscoring spree that started on October 9.

He scored twice against Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier, a hat-trick in a friendly against Qatar and another goal in a match against Luxembourg a couple of days after being named man of the match in a goalless draw with Portugal.

Fans who might have had reservations about his vaccine hesitancy put those feelings aside as the much-needed goals went in. KB

Kamala Harris

Harris made history in January as she was sworn in as the first female, first black vice-president of the United States and the first with south Asian heritage.

As she took office, it seemed that the former California senator was on a course that would inevitably lead to her being in the running to be the next president.

Kamala Harris received criticism as US authorities apprehended more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border in a year

Kamala Harris received criticism as US authorities apprehended more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border in a year

Frequently described as being “only a heartbeat away” from the top job, she has found the job far from easy.

Joe Biden gave her the job of handling the migrant crisis along the southern border of the US. Since his administration took over, there has been an upsurge in the number of people crossing the border illegally.

The Washington Post reported that US authorities had apprehended more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border in the year to September, the highest number ever recorded.

This has helped to turn Harris into a lightning rod for criticisms of the administration, particularly from the right. Harris resolved to tackle the root causes of migration including corruption, violence, trafficking and poverty.

Biden declared in the early months of his presidency that he will run for a second term as president. If he changes his mind, Harris is likely to announce the launch of her own presidential campaign in the early months of 2023. But she is not a shoo-in for a nomination by the Democrats and a poll for The Hill magazine this week found 50pc of registered voters disapproved of her performance so far, against 43pc in favour. KB

Frances Haugen

Six months ago, Haugen was just another data engineer working for one of the tech giants. From September, her name was in the news all over the world when she leaked thousands of files about Facebook’s business practices to the Wall Street Journal.

Her whistleblowing was shattering for Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Among the disclosures was the information that Facebook was aware how damaging its brand, Instagram, could be for teenagers. The documents she made available to the newspaper also highlighted how sluggish Facebook was at countering Covid disinformation and keeping track of extremists.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC

During the summer, Zuckerberg announced that his social network would become a “metaverse company” and, later in the year, in a series of bizarre video messages, he attempted to explain just what the renamed company, Meta, would be.

Haugen, meanwhile, was one of the star speakers at Web Summit, which returned as an in-person event in Lisbon. But before she was brought on stage, summit founder Paddy Cosgrave took the opportunity to praise Irish whistleblower Chay Bowes and publicly humiliate Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who has been the subject of a Garda investigation for more than a year for leaking a Government document about GP contracts to a friend. He denies acting improperly. JM

Paul McCartney

It was quite a year for Beatles obsessives, especially those in the McCartney camp. In October, he brought out a book that had been five years’ in the making. In The Lyrics he analysed 154 of his songs, the first one dating from 1956.

The doorstopper — which comes in two volumes — was written with the assistance of one of Ireland’s greatest living poets, Paul Muldoon. The Armagh native helped the Beatle to put manners on the gargantuan project and the result is absorbing.

Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the UK premiere of The Beatles: Get Back in London

Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the UK premiere of The Beatles: Get Back in London

So was Get Back. The most-anticipated rock documentary in years, it offered a wonderfully intimate glimpse into a month in the life of the Beatles and featured more than eight hours of mostly previously unseen film.

The footage was shot in January 1969 while they were working on what they thought would be a TV special but ended up resulting in the Let It Be album. Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s camera roved everywhere and demonstrated that McCartney and John Lennon’s relationship was nowhere nearly as fractious as others have led us to believe. It also offered a glimpse into McCartney’s wondrous songwriting ability, not least when trying to take Get Back from rough demo to polished diamond. JM

Patrick and John Collison

This year, the Collisons became the richest Irish people who have ever lived through the success of their online payments business Stripe.

The boom in online trading during the pandemic trebled the multinational’s value. Up to 200,000 businesses signed up to it in Europe alone in the year to March.

Stripe was valued at $95bn, making it the most valuable private company in Silicon Valley.

Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison

Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison

It was reported by Bloomberg that the brothers from Dromineer, Co Tipperary, are worth $23bn (€19.3bn) in terms of their personal wealth.

Patrick (33) and John (31) have made their fortune from their system for making online payments that is used in 42 countries by up to a million companies including household names such as Amazon, Deliveroo and Spotify as well as small businesses.

Stripe processes 5,000 requests a second, and every time a payment is made, It takes a cut of 1.4pc plus 25c. That’s the fee in Europe and there is a higher charge elsewhere. With Patrick as chief executive and John as president, Stripe employs 3,000 people around the world, with headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin. This year it was announced that it will add 1,000 jobs to its 300-strong workforce in Ireland over the coming years. KB

Cian Lynch

In the 45 years after winning the All-Ireland title in 1973, Limerick hurling fans suffered heartbreak and disappointment. There were All-Ireland final defeats, struggles in Munster and the pain of watching neighbours Clare rack up three titles. Then came 2018 and glory in the final against Galway. Add two further titles in 2020 and 2021 and the Treaty County is in dreamland. The ease with which they beat Cork to win this year’s All-Ireland demonstrated just how formidable John Kiely’s young squad is.

Cian Lynch’s commanding performance throughout the championship typify Limerick’s insatiable desire to win. The 25-year-old was, justly, named Hurler of the Year and the county was awarded a record 12 All-Stars. After winning last year’s title in an empty Croke Park, some 40,000 supporters — half the stadium’s capacity — were permitted to attend the final this August.

Cian Lynch with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick beat Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cian Lynch with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick beat Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In football, surprise package Tyrone were the All-Ireland victors as Dublin’s extraordinary winning run in the championship came to an end in the semi-final at the hands of Mayo. The Dubs had been going for seven All-Irelands on the trot, but the omens were bad from the start of the campaign, not least when the Irish Independent revealed that certain players had breached Covid restrictions on training.

Dublin’s women also suffered defeat to Meath in the football final, with Vicki Wall and Emma Duggan giving the Royal County a famous victory. In camogie, Galway overcame Cork to take the spoils. JM

Britney Spears

The pop princess turned 40 this month — and while the milestone reminds us just how long the former-teen star has been in the public eye, it also marks a new chapter in her life.

For much of the year, there was focus on the bizarre and (for Spears) distressing arrangement she lived under: her father, James, was her conservator, a legal situation that gave him control over her life and finances.

A #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears

A #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears

With Britney having been exposed to fame at such an early age and with well-documented troubles pockmarking her 20s, it was once thought that her father was the best person to manage her affairs. But as details of the conservatorship came to light, it was clear that the star was living a shackled, stunted life. Outrage ensued. Few were surprised when the ruling was overturned.

It was a year where the pressures of fame on predominantly female stars seemed to be magnified. Billie Eilish talked about the corrosive impact of becoming globally famous at such an early age. She also spoke about the harm caused by being sexualised as a teen by the pop industry — something that Spears, and those who pushed her so remorselessly in her teens, are all too familiar with. JM

Simone Biles

In the run-up to the the Tokyo Olympics, US gymnast Simone Biles was regarded as the star that even the most casual of sports fans could get behind.

The diminutive athlete had been in sensational form at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the smart money was on her cleaning up in Japan.

But the pressure to exceed expectations hit Biles hard in the days before her first event and she shocked the sporting world when announcing that she was withdrawing from some events in the interests of her mental health. There was widespread support for her choice — and her later decision to take part in another event that yielded her a bronze medal.

Gymnast Simone Biles with her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, days after withdrawing from an earlier event on mental health grounds

Gymnast Simone Biles with her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, days after withdrawing from an earlier event on mental health grounds

A precedent had already been set. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka had refused to do press engagements during the French Open and withdrew from Wimbledon on mental health grounds. After failing to defend her US Open title in September, she announced that she was taking a hiatus from the game “for a while” as winning was not making her happy any more.

British tennis star Emma Raducanu also found the pressure tough to bear and she withdrew from Wimbledon to stinging comments from John McEnroe. But the teenager had the last laugh — she went on to win the US Open. JM

Jeffrey Donaldson

Jeffrey Donaldson became the third leader of the DUP in Northern Ireland in the space of two months after the resignation of Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots amid farcical scenes.

Facing opposition within her party, Foster was a casualty of Brexit, as the effects of the UK’s departure from the EU were felt and the deal resulted in a sea border between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Having supported Brexit, the DUP felt betrayed by Boris Johnson when he signed up to a Brexit agreement that resulted in trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that were different to those in the rest of the UK.

After Foster’s resignation in April, Donaldson lost narrowly to Edwin Poots in the vote to succeed her. Foster had also stepped down as First Minister.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson launches his campaign to become leader of the DUP in east Belfast.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson launches his campaign to become leader of the DUP in east Belfast.

Donaldson had a second bite of the cherry when the leadership of Poots, a creationist who believes the Earth is 6,000 years old, went off the rails. He incurred the wrath of party colleagues by making a deal with Sinn Féin concerning Irish language legislation.

Elected unopposed as leader, Donaldson is not First Minister because that post must be filled by a member of the Stormont Assembly. The post has been filled by Paul Givan.

Donaldson has repeatedly threatened to collapse the Stormont administration if the Irish Sea border is not removed. KB