Sally Rooney, Paul Reid and Britney Spears – the 18 people who defined 2021

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Expand
Sally Rooney released her much-awaited third novel in 2021 Expand
Maternity leave: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Top of the polls: Sinn Féin&rsquo;s Eoin Ó Broin said Gerry Adams should apologise for his Christmas message Expand
Oprah Winfrey showed herself to be the queen of the tell-all interview with her TV chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Expand
Kamala Harris received criticism as US authorities apprehended more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border in a year Expand
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC Expand
Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the UK premiere of The Beatles: Get Back in London Expand
Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison Expand
Cian Lynch with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick beat Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
A #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears Expand
Gymnast Simone Biles with her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, days after withdrawing from an earlier event on mental health grounds Expand
DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson launches his campaign to become leader of the DUP in east Belfast. Expand

Sally Rooney released her much-awaited third novel in 2021

Maternity leave: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Picture by David Conachy

Top of the polls: Sinn Féin&rsquo;s Eoin Ó Broin said Gerry Adams should apologise for his Christmas message

Oprah Winfrey showed herself to be the queen of the tell-all interview with her TV chat with Prince Harry and Meghan

Kamala Harris received criticism as US authorities apprehended more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border in a year

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC

Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the UK premiere of The Beatles: Get Back in London

Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison

Cian Lynch with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick beat Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears

Gymnast Simone Biles with her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, days after withdrawing from an earlier event on mental health grounds

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson launches his campaign to become leader of the DUP in east Belfast.

Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher on 18 people who made the headlines this year — whether they shaped key events, excelled in their field or brought some much-needed joy to our lives.

Sally Rooney

If 2020 was quite a year for Mayo’s most famous literary export thanks to the TV adaptation of Normal People, then 2021 was off-the-charts. Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, was published in September and was trailed by the sort of wall-to-wall publicity campaign that’s more common for a Hollywood blockbuster or a new season of Succession.

