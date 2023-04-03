Sales of new electric cars surge by 49pc so far this year

The Hyundai Tucson was the best selling car

NEW electric car sales have surged by 49pc so far this year.

Latest registration figures show that 9,303 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have been registered for the first quarter. That compares with just 6,235 for the corresponding period in 2022.

And the SIMI figures for last month show 3,421 new BEVs were registered compared with 1,924 for March 2022, underling the consistently upward increases in sales every month.

Such steady growth means that electric vehicles accounted for 16pc of new cars registered for the first quarter of 2023 as the market share of BEVs, hybrids (20.6pc) and plug-ins (8pc) steadily increased.

For now, petrol remains the dominant fuel source (32.6pc) with diesel drifting at 22.8pc market share, but the momentum is with the combined ‘electrified’ vehicles.

However, there was a big lift-off in all sales last month with the market up by 37pc (to 17,676) when compared with March 2022 (12,907).

So far this year registrations are up 16.5pc (58,116) on the corresponding for last year (49,905).

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said the surge in registrations for March indicate “a strong performing market” but pointed out that some of this increase is due to the backlog of orders since the start of the year being filled.

And while the March market means that first-quarter sales of 58,116 are 16pc ahead of last year, they still lag 9pc behind pre-Covid sales in 2019.

Mr Cooke said the government’s temporary change to the benefit-in-kind regime for the current year will encourage the company car BEV market. He said it was “vital” that this enhanced threshold is extended out beyond this year.

On the other hand, the decision to reduce the electric vehicle car grant for the July registration period is “extremely disappointing” at this still relatively early stage in the EV project, Mr Cooke said.

But he said it was important to emphasise that as well as the grant support, there is still VRT relief for many BEVs as well as low annual road tax.

Along with the home-charger grant there is still a strong basket of incentives for those considering the purchase of an electric vehicle, he claimed.

Elsewhere, used imports rose by 23.9pc (to 4,699) last month, pushing year-to-date numbers up 7pc to 12,474.

Light commercial vehicles are up 71.4pc (3,453) which is a real-world sign of a buoyant economy.

The Top 5 selling brands in order are Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda and Kia.

The Top models are the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Toyota Yaris Cross, Toyota C-HR and the Toyota Corolla.

And the best-selling BEVs were the Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, Skoda ENYAQ and Hyundai Kona.