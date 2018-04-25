Sale latest club eyeing move for Irish pair Jackson and Olding

There are less concrete reports that his provincial colleague, Stuart Olding, has also been approached by the English side.

Both players had their contracts revoked by the IRFU earlier this month following a review into their conduct following a high-profile rape trial in which both were found unanimously not guilty of rape, with Jackson also acquitted of sexual assault.

The players have also been linked with moves to Exeter Chiefs in England and Clermont Auvergne in France before both clubs distanced themselves from any interest.