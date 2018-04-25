Sale latest club eyeing move for Irish pair Jackson and Olding
Paddy Jackson may become a target for English Premiership outfit Sale Sharks with sources in England indicating that the out-half may even be unveiled before this weekend.
There are less concrete reports that his provincial colleague, Stuart Olding, has also been approached by the English side.
Both players had their contracts revoked by the IRFU earlier this month following a review into their conduct following a high-profile rape trial in which both were found unanimously not guilty of rape, with Jackson also acquitted of sexual assault.
The players have also been linked with moves to Exeter Chiefs in England and Clermont Auvergne in France before both clubs distanced themselves from any interest.
Sale were recently reported to have been ready to bid an annual salary of nearly a million euro for the services of Australian Israel Folau, currently embroiled in controversy due to his controversial public comments about homosexuality.
Meanwhile, Brian O'Driscoll and Leo Cullen have led the tributes to retiring Isa Nacewa, who confirmed that this season will be the last of his second stint with the club who are chasing their fourth European title with him in the side.
Irish hooker Richardt Strauss will also retire at the end of the season.
Irish Independent
