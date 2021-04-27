Sailor whose family was saved by RNLI backs Mayday appeal

Peter Connon with volunteer lifeboat crew from Youghal, Erik Brooks and Liam Keogh, who were involved in his rescue. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A sailor who was rescued with his family from freezing seas has urged people to support the RNLI's vital Mayday fundraiser.

Peter Connon was rescued with four members of his family by Youghal RNLI crew after their sailing boats capsized in a sudden squall off the Cork coast last Easter.

He admitted that, but for the skill and dedication of RNLI volunteers, he dreaded to think what might have happened that day.

Now, a grateful Peter has urged people to support the RNLI - and, as a mark of his family's thanks, he has agreed to undertake the RNLI Mayday Mile as a personal fundraiser.

"I've lived in Youghal all my life and I'm an experienced sailor, as are my family," he said.

"That day we took every precaution, but the weather turned, and we quickly found ourselves in serious trouble."

"We didn't hesitate to raise the alarm and our equipment and knowledge kept us safe until help arrived.

"I can't describe the feeling of joy when you see those big orange lifeboats come into view. I'm a big man but we were scooped into that lifeboat like we weighed nothing. They were so professional and reassured us that we had done everything right.

"My family are so grateful to Youghal and Ballycotton RNLI and to the paramedics and Coast Guard crews who attended to us that day."

Read More

Mr Connon added: "What might have happened only hit me much later. I'm doing the Mayday Mile fundraiser to thank the RNLI and hopefully by sharing my story other people will know that anyone can get into difficulty and it's important to have a means of calling for help."

Last year, the RNLI rescued 1,145 people in marine emergencies off the Irish coast.

Cork ranks as one of the busiest RNLI stations across Ireland and the UK.

A total of 99 people were rescued off the Cork coast alone last year in 88 separate launches.

Founded in 1824, the charity operates 238 lifeboat stations and has saved more than 142,000 lives in almost 200 years.

The RNLI operates lifeboat stations in Youghal, Ballycotton, Crosshaven, Kinsale,

Courtmacsherry, Union Hall, Baltimore and Castletownbere in Cork - and have been involved in some of the most famous Irish rescues from the RMS Lusitania in 1915 to saving late Taoiseach Charles Haughey when his yacht got into difficulty in 1985.

Nationally, over half (53pc) of the RNLI's 945 lifeboat launches took place in the months of June, July and August.

Volunteer lifeboat crews are now getting ready for what they expect will be a busy summer with people continuing to holiday at home.

The RNLI's Mayday campaign begins on Saturday, May 1, and runs throughout the month.

Crosshaven RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Helm James Fegan will be doing his own Mayday challenge for the charity.

Every day, for one week during May, James will do a mile on his paddleboard in his full RNLI crew kit.

"I am very conscious that it has been a tough year for everyone and yet as a charity we still need to ask for people's support to keep saving lives at sea. I'm going to do my bit too and I hope people will get onboard and have some fun doing it."

"I have been involved in a lot of rescues and I've seen the relief on people's faces when you can bring a loved one home. What we do is only possible with the support of the communities that we operate in and we are very grateful for that support."