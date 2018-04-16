A sailor had to be rescued twice on Saturday evening after running aground for a second time after earlier being towed to safety by the Irish Coast Guard.

Sailor rescued twice in the same evening by coast guard

Members of the Killaloe unit of the volunteer service had towed the 30-foot yacht into the safety of Mountshannon Harbour, Co Clare, after the vessel ran aground a short distance away in Scarriff Bay.

Despite being tied up safely in Mountshannon, the yacht ran aground for a second time a short distance away. It is understood the lone sailor had tried to move the yacht into deeper water to tie up at an anchor point. The first incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday.

A short time later the boat was seen leaving Mountshannon again. It is believed the sailor was attempting to get out to deeper water to tie up at one of several anchor points in the bay. Within minutes, however, the yacht was stranded again. Killaloe Coast Guard was alerted at 11.15pm, arriving at the scene to find it was the same vessel they had helped earlier.

Irish Independent