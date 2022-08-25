Safety watchdogs warn of risk of buying illegal medicines online as seizures of anabolic steroids rise

Medicines safety watchdogs are becoming increasingly worried over the rising amount of anabolic steroids being illegally imported in the State.

It comes as a new information campaign was launched today to warn the public of the dangers of buying prescription drugs online.

Figures show half a million dosage units of falsified and other illegal medicines were seized in the first six months of 2022, including 59,764 steroids, up from 59,750 during the same period last year.

Anabolic steroids are commonly taken to increase muscle mass but can cause serious side effects and addiction.

Rogue imported medicines seized included sedatives, anti-impotence medicines and painkillers.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said the volume of detained illegal medicines in the first half of the year has fallen significantly compared to the same period in 2021 but a substantial amount of product is still being sourced online, which poses risks to people’s health.

Grainne Power, director of compliance with the HPRA said, the reduction of detentions in the first half of 2022 cannot be linked to any one factor alone.

“Although the volume of detentions has decreased, we are still observing significant levels of potent prescription medicines that are being illegally supplied into Ireland,” she said.

"These levels remain very concerning with so many people prepared to take a chance in ordering prescription medicines online. When you acquire medicines from unregulated sources, you simply have no idea what you are getting.

"This isn’t merely about people wasting money on falsified or counterfeit products, it is also about the very real dangers of significant side effects, of using a product without supervision where there is no guarantee of what it contains and of experiencing interactions with other medicines being taken.

"All these risks have the potential to make your condition worse or cause serious harm to health.”

In response the HPRA has launched a new information campaign to warn the public about the dangers.

Incorporating both social media and display advertising, the campaign will target the public and highlight the very real dangers presented when buying prescription medicines online.

“Given the fact that so many transactions take place online, it is particularly important and appropriate to highlight those risks through online channels and, where possible, to influence the decision of the buyer prior to purchase," Ms Power said.

"We hope our campaign will make people stop and think before they seek to purchase prescription medicines online and ultimately persuade them not to use this route.”

As part of its regulatory activities in this area, the HPRA routinely monitors websites, social media sites and e-commerce listings selling prescription medicines into Ireland and will take action to remove or amend content when necessary.