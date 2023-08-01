Safety plea as more than one million to travel for August bank holiday

AUGUST bank holiday revellers and festival goers face a challenging mix of sunshine and showers over the busiest tourism weekend of the Irish summer.

Over one million people are set to travel this weekend as Ireland's summer entertainment programme reaches its climax.

Met Éireann warned the weekend will see a mix of sunshine and showers with the heaviest showers likely over Friday and Saturday.

However, there will be some patches of sunshine though, for most counties, cloudy conditions will dominate for the bulk of the weekend.

It will also prove much cooler than over recent weeks with highest temperatures of just 19C with some areas struggling to reach daytime peaks of 16C.

Met Éireann indicated Ireland has just endured the wettest July since modern records began.

Most parts of Ireland experienced more than double the amount of normal rainfall over the month - with an average of 178.9mg of rainfall over the past 30 days.

Tourism officials said the July wash-out had impacted the domestic trade though overseas visitor numbers remain very strong, in large part due to the strength of the US dollar.

Dublin Airport has also reported surging passenger numbers with the airport just one of five in Europe to have soared back above pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels.

The August bank holiday weekend will witness the peak of the domestic tourism season with a host of festivals and events being staged nationwide.

Major festivals taking place this weekend include Indiependence in Mitchelstown, Co Cork which runs from Friday until Sunday.

Headline acts this year for the popular three day music festival include The Coronas, Ann-Marie and Two Door Cinema Club.

Other major events taking place include Street Feast in Galway, the Fleadh Ceoil which begins on Sunday in Mullingar and runs until August 14, the O'Carolan Harp Festival in Roscommon, the Mary from Dungloe Festival in Donegal and the Ballyshannon Folk and Trad Festival.

Irish airports, ports as well as train and bus stations are expecting their busiest weekend of the summer.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) will conduct a major safety crackdown after an horrific three week period on Irish roads.

Total road deaths for the year have now reached 100 - ten more than last year and 25 more than in 2019.

Worryingly, road deaths are now 33pc higher than four years ago.

Garda Traffic Policing Units will now stage random checkpoints nationwide with the emphasis on speeding as well as drink and drug driving.

Local authorities have endorsed the safety message with Cork - which suffers from the joint highest number of road deaths in Ireland - joining with other agencies to promote safety in terms of road, water and fire usage.

The 'Amber Campaign' will be launched on Thursday with the colour chosen to highlight the warning message.

Cork County Mayor Councillor Frank O'Flynn said the priority should be to keep everyone safe over the August bank holiday weekend - and the main goal for every road user should be reaching their destination safely.

“This year in Cork there have been four pedestrian, two driver, two passenger and one motorcyclist tragedies on our roads," he said.

"The road is a shared space, so if you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or any other type of road user please do so carefully."

"Slow down, belt up and put away the mobile phone. I’m asking all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists to please take care when out on the road. Let’s all work together to ensure safer road use for everyone.”

The Amber Campaign also is also focused on fire and water safety.

Campers and hikers have been urged to be aware of the fire risk in forests and woodland.

Those heading to beaches or to engage in watersports have been urged to take particular care.

Water Safety Ireland chief executive Roger Sweeney said bank holiday weekends represent the period of highest risk for waterway tragedies.

"Every effort should be made to swim where lifeguards can provide for your safety. All lifeguarded waterways are listed at www.watersafety.ie/lifeguards."

"Please remember that lifeguards are not babysitters and bringing children to any waterway brings with it a responsibility for constant, uninterrupted supervision by an accompanying adult."

"Never let children use inflatable toys in open water as they can be swept from shore and place a child at risk of drowning."