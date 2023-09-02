‘Sad the reason for leaving is not the best’ – Wife of ex-Snow Patrol drummer hints at divisions after husband quits

She shared a message calling Snow Patrol keyboardist Johnny McDaid a ‘weird fan boy’

Snow Patrol members Jonny Quinn (second from left) and Paul Connolly (second from right) are quitting the band (Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The wife of ex-Snow Patrol drummer Jonny Quinn has said her husband’s reasons for leaving the acclaimed band are “not the best” as she hit out at current member Johnny McDaid on social media.

On Friday, it was announced Quinn alongside bassist Paul Wilson would be departing the rock band, with Snow Patrol continuing as a trio made up of lead singer Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid.

In the band’s statement, Lightbody said the pair “have decided to leave us” but that Snow Patrol wished “them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours”.

However, Quinn’s wife Mariane Rokke Quinn has now hinted at divisons in the band.

Writing on social media on Saturday, Mrs Quinn said her husband’s reasons for leaving the band “were not the best” as she thanked Lightbody and Connolly in a statement which notably left out mentioning McDaid.

“I'm so incredibly proud of my husband and it's with very mixed feelings Jonny is announcing his departure from the band,” she said on Instagram.

"So many amazing times, so many incredible people and experiences. I couldn't have dreamt it. Sad the reason for leaving is not the best, but excited about what lies ahead.”

Several hours after she posted the message, Mrs Quinn, who has been married to the drummer since 2008, shared a screenshot of comments from an undisclosed website showing her support for comments which refer to McDaid as a “weird fan boy.”

“I was in that band I’d be annoyed at that blow-in Jonny McDaid. Joined the band after they were already going 17 years, played no part in their breakthrough or really successful career. Yet now gets to trade on the Snow Patrol name,” reads the first comment.

In response, another user writes, “and he was a weird fan boy before that” before a final comment stating “and he managed to get a millionaire friend's girlfriend.”

Ms Quinn captioned the screenshot simply writing: “Yep”.

Snow Patrol initially formed in 1997, however McDaid wouldn’t join the band officially until 2011 after a stint as a guest musician and songwriter.

He is currently in a relationship with Friends actress Courtney Cox, with the pair frequently spotted visiting Northern Ireland together.

Despite the departure of Quinn and Wilson, Lightbody has said the trio still plan on producing their next album.

“There will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time, for now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo have given us and shared with us these past decades,” he said.