Sacrificing cultural hub the Cobblestone on altar of tourism would be a grave mistake

There’s a good yarn – possibly too good not to be apocryphal – about the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

One evening, a customer became a bit too leary from the consumption of drink and was asked to leave.

Unsteady on his feet, he swayed out through the front door that faces Smithfield Square and surveyed his options.

Turning left and then sharply left again, he staggered down Red Cow Lane along the length of the pub and discovered a side door back into the premises.

Safely through it, he was met by the same now stern-looking barman who had just ejected him.

Puzzled, incredulous, the man eventually said, “Do you own every f***ing pub in Dublin?”

There are a million stories about the Cobblestone. Just now, they’re at risk of becoming eulogies.

Read More

According to a planning application submitted to Dublin City Council on October 1, the Cobblestone, a protected structure, will be retained as part of a proposed development to construct a 5,818sqm nine-storey building.

Best case scenario, it will lose some of its rooms. But given the scale of the proposed construction, the viability of the pub in its current form is under real threat. It almost goes without saying that this new construction will be a hotel.

Building hotels is our new national fetish. The prioritisation of tourism above all other industries and interests, one of our more lurid kinks.

A recent report in the Irish Times stated that 24 new hotels comprising 4,500 rooms will be delivered in Dublin by the end of 2023, according to new figures.

Tom Barrett, director of hotels and leisure at Savills, is quoted making the following prediction: “With local and inbound tourism expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next two to three years, Dublin’s increased supply of hotel rooms will provide value and choice, which will be good for Irish tourism.”

That may well be.

And experts in these matters will argue the necessity or otherwise for so many rooms for rent in Dublin.

But so far, they’ve been disinclined to explore the social cost of these developments to the people who already live and visit here.

In the case of the Cobblestone, the cultural effect on Dublin would be ruinous.

The outcry at the proposed demolition of Merchant’s Arch is one thing.

But at the risk of sounding parochial, in the past 20 years, there have been a greater number of moments of cultural significance in the Cobblestone’s toilets than in all the pubs of Temple Bar combined.

It is unique.

Two music sessions a night in the front. Small, seated gigs in the venue at the back. A comfy outside smoking area.

Reasonably priced drink. No food. No televisions.

You might describe it as a ‘drinker’s pub’, only for the fact there are plenty of non-drinking regulars who come in to sample the establishment’s cultural buffet.

For Irish musicians and lovers of Irish music, it’s a sanctuary.

Currently, the wider Dublin traditional music community is mourning the loss of Hughes’ Pub on Chancery Street, the definitive venue for anyone who liked their music Irish and their Sunday nights late.

In the days since the planning application was lodged, the Cobblestone has been described as a Mecca for those of a folk or traditional musical persuasion.

Probably, it’s more like the Suez Canal. Music and song flow through it. It links different constituencies of the same tradition.

It is a meeting point and a melting pot.

There are more traditional musicians in Ireland than you think. And they’ve nearly all been in the Cobblestone at some point; listening or playing, learning or swapping tunes and songs.

Probably for that reason, we’ve always felt vaguely as though we own the place.

Truth be told, we begrudged the Stoneybatter hipsters and the Generator Hostel tourists their cohabitation rights once they came to appreciate its charms.

But, for the sheer volume of music that has been played there, it is out on its own. A constant mix of generations and backgrounds and different styles.

Not long before Christmas a few years back, we ended up in a session there with Steve Martin.

Yes, that Steve Martin.

One of the world’s most celebrated comedians, Martin’s talent for five-string banjo-playing may be lesser-known, but it is no less virtuoso.

He was in the country for a short spell recording and, apparently, he fancied a tune on his way back to the airport.

At one stage, the Oscar-winning actor/Grammy-winning musician went to the bar and ordered a small bottle of red wine. He paid with a €50 note and told Tony, the barman, to keep the change.

It’s probably fair to say here that the American custom of tipping hasn’t quite caught on in the Cobblestone.

Oblivious to the identity of the customer and assuming he’d misheard, Tony came back with the difference.

Steve repeated his gratuity. Tony looked blankly at the money on the counter, shrugged his shoulders and walked off down the bar.

Mostly though, the Cobblestone is a space for an important and growing music scene that, like most of its ilk just now, is being elbowed further and further away from the city centre.

It has been pointed out a million times in the past few days that Dublin needs more cultural, creative and artistic spaces.

Otherwise, what sort of city will it be to live in, or indeed, visit?

For that reason, the proposed development of 77 to 80 King Street North is more than a threat to the future of the Cobblestone, it’s an attack at the heart of culture in Dublin city centre.

It was the great Dublin singer Frank Harte who once said: “If you want to know the facts, read the histories. If you want to know how it felt, listen to the songs.”

We’re quickly running out of places to listen.