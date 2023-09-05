‘Sacked presenter club’ – Piers Morgan meets Ryan Tubridy in London and backs him for a new role

Piers Morgan has said it is “RTÉ’s loss” following Ryan Tubridy’s exit from the national broadcaster.

The pair met in London this week with Morgan taking to Twitter to share a photo of the broadcasters.

It was revealed last month that the former Late Late Show host would not be returning to his radio show on RTÉ, with new director general Kevin Bakhurst confirming that negotiations between the two parties had fallen apart.

The English broadcaster has now taken to social media to express his support for Tubridy. On Twitter, Mr Morgan (58) said: “The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next.

"RTÉ’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain.”

In May 2004, Mr Morgan parted ways as editor of the Daily Mirror in the wake of the Abu Ghraib torture scandal, after refusing to apologise to then head of Trinity Mirror, Sly Bailey, for authorising the publication of fake Iraqi prisoner abuse photographs. A decade later, he also left CNN.

Other social media users offered their views under Morgan’s post, with one commenter writing: “Indeed, it's always invigorating to see talented individuals like Ryan Tubridy explore new horizons. His charisma and talent have always been a source of entertainment and inspiration. I'm certain his future endeavors will be as successful as his previous ones. Here's to new beginnings and exciting opportunities!”

Another said: “Personally I hope Ryan will get a job on TalkTV. He’ll be happy to have a job and I’ll be happy to hear no more about him.”

Tubridy has been sharing updates on his trip to London on social media. He posted a video enjoying the sunny weather in London as he talks about his “favourite bookshop in the world”, Daunt Books.

Singer Dermot Kennedy commented: “It’s magic in there.”

Tubridy posted a number of short videos on his social media, where he could be seen in the ‘Shake Shack’ burger joint in Covent Garden.

“So simple. So unfussy. So delicious. Not available in Ireland,” Ryan wrote, as he enjoyed a cheeseburger with cucumber, salad, fries and cola.

Tubridy also filmed himself outside The Tintin Shop, a merchandise venue completely devoted to the literary character.

"How can you possibly not want to go in here? Another hidden gem in London,” Tubridy said. He also pointed out the fact it was a balmy 24 degrees in the English capital.

Many fans chimed in, with one commenting: “Welcome to London Ryan. RTÉ have treated you terribly. You are a very talented presenter, nay iconic and RTÉ’s loss will be another broadcaster’s gain. There will be a long queue for your talents.”

“Hopefully you're in London getting a dream gig for yourself! Miss you on RTÉ, especially the morning show, good luck,” another said.

Speaking on Prime Time last month, Mr Bakhurst said the initial plan was to get the former host back on his Radio One show on September 4, which would have been this Monday.

Part of the deal also involved Tubridy doing a podcast as well, with a €170,000 annual salary. This was called off after Tubridy issued a statement suggesting he still believed the money he received as part of a controversial deal with Renault did not amount to a salary top-up for 2020 and 2021.

When asked if there would be an appropriate time for the presenter to come back, the director general said: “I think there are a lot of factors here. I don't really want to put a timescale on it… we really need to focus on winning back the trust of the audience. So I don't want to continue to come back to Ryan. However, the door is open in the long run.”