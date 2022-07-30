A published letter written by Ireland’s First Lady Sabina Higgins which came under criticism appears to have been removed from the President of Ireland’s website.

In the letter, the First Lady warned that war in Ukraine will continue unless both countries agree on a ceasefire and enter negotiations.

The letter has since made international headlines as Ms Higgins faces accusations of pro-Kremlin bias.

The letter originally appeared in The Irish Times and was then published on the President of Ireland’s website diary section under the heading, ‘War in Ukraine: a moment of moral choice – letter to the Irish Times’. However, it now appears to have been removed.

In the letter, Ms Higgins wrote that she was “disappointed and dismayed” that an editorial in the newspaper didn’t “encourage any ceasefire negotiations that might lead towards a peace settlement between the Russians, the Ukrainian forces and the separatists.”

She added that until President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky agree to a ceasefire and negotiations, “the long haul of terrible war will go on.”

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov, has said Ms Higgins letter “makes sense” and aligns with Russian Aims.

He told The Irish Times: “I wouldn’t want to intrude in internal affairs but the point of view, it makes sense. She’s against war. We’re all against war.”

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik has criticised Ms Higgins' comments in the letter, saying it is easy for her to comment on the war when it is not her country being attacked.

Speaking to Newstalk, she said: “As a country that had been in war with Russia for the last eight years, we definitely know that it is not enough for one side to want peace - it needs to be mutual.

"I wouldn't call it naive, I would call it underinformed because when you look at the way how Russia behaved for the last eight years - when you look at the last five and a half months - you would understand that there is no way of peaceful negotiations.”

Ms Rudik said that views like this letter are “extremely dangerous”, adding “because basically what is written in the letter is 'let's make peace' - so we will allow [the] bully, allow aggressive country get away with what they have done.”

Independent.ie have contacted Áras an Uachtaráin for comment.