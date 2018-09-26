Ryanair will consider cutting its growth plans for this winter and next summer if staff strikes continue, a senior executive said after announcing that 30,000 passengers will be grounded by a cabin crew strike.

Ryanair will consider cutting its growth plans for this winter and next summer if staff strikes continue, a senior executive said after announcing that 30,000 passengers will be grounded by a cabin crew strike.

Ryanair warns of cutting its passenger growth plans as it cancels 190 flights

Thousands of passengers will be affected this Friday amid the industrial action by cabin crew strikes in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

Ryanair confirmed that it was cancelling 190 of 2,400 flights amid the strike action.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, said in July it planned annual passenger growth of 7pc to 139 million in the year to March 2019.

It also planned another 9pc growth to 152 million in the year to March 2020.

But it has said that a string of strikes by pilots and cabin crew, since it recognised trade unions for the first time last December, has damaged bookings just as strong increases in oil prices threaten to push up costs. "These repeated unnecessary strikes are damaging Ryanair's business and our customer confidence at a time when oil prices are rising strongly," chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said in a statement.

"If they continue, it is inevitable that we will have to look again at our capacity growth this winter and in summer 2019."

Ryanair continues to face a turbulent time in several European countries as it deals with trade unions.

But earlier this month, the threat of further Ryanair strikes in Ireland was lifted after pilots unanimously backed a deal to end a bitter row over work practices.

The Irish Airline Pilots' Association said 100pc of the pilots who voted had done so in favour of the agreement.

The pilots here had mounted pickets during five strikes over the last two months, culminating in a stoppage with colleagues in four other countries on the same day.

While Irish-based pilots are not involved this Friday, all customers who are affected have been given three days' notice of the cancellations, the airline said.

Ryanair said it had made significant progress in recent weeks with union negotiations and said it had offered talks to staff from the five countries offering them improved conditions.

"We hope these unions will see common sense and work with us to finalise agreements for the benefit of our pilots and cabin crew over the coming weeks without further disrupting our customers or our flights," Mr Jacobs said.

In September 2017, Ryanair cut its planned capacity for the summer of 2018 after a shortage of standby pilots led to the cancellation of thousands of flights.

But at the time it said its ambitious long-term growth plan to fly 200 million passengers per year by 2024 remained intact.

Its statement yesterday did not specify how much capacity it might cut.

Irish Independent