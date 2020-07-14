Ryanair to cut up to 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK in response to 'defective quarantine restrictions'

Ryanair will axe up to 1,000 flights between Ireland and the UK for August and September in response to what it claimed are “defective quarantine restrictions” here.

But the number of planned cancellations is small compared to the overall number of flights that Ryanair would normally operate out of Ireland during the summer.

Even now, the carrier is flying more than 1,000 fights a day. Pre-Covid, it would typically have operated about 2,400 a day.

Ryanair claimed the reduced flight schedule for the two months would result in 200,000 fewer passengers.

“This means 100,000 fewer visitors from the UK travelling to regional airports in Cork, Shannon, Knock and Kerry during the peak months of the tourism season,” it claimed.

But that would only be the case if every single flight was completely full.

Even at a 70pc load factor – where 70pc of available seats are sold – that would equate to about 132,000 passengers. When Ryanair started more scheduled flights this month, the airline’s group chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said it was operating at about a 70pc load factor.

Ireland currently retains a 14-day mandatory quarantine period for incoming passengers.

“Air travel between Ireland and the UK is being badly damaged by this ineffective 14-day quarantine,” said a Ryanair spokesperson.

“Ryanair will significantly reduce its flights between Ireland and the UK in August and September to reflect this suppressed demand,” they added.

The spokesperson claimed: “This unique policy by Ireland, insisting on blanket quarantines with our European neighbours (most of whom have lower Covid case rates than Ireland) is damaging the recovery of Ireland’s economy and our tourism industry, causing long-term damage to jobs in Ireland’s largest employment sector, with business travellers in particular being told that Ireland is closed for business.”









