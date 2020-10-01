Ryanair threatens to to close bases at Cork and Shannon for winter unless EU travel list is adopted

Ryanair has threatened to follow through on plans to close its bases at Cork and Shannon for the winter unless the government adopts the EU travel list from October 13.

The airline said it has warned Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that the bases will be suspended from October 26 unless the EU list comes into force here.

“We had a 30-minute online meeting with Minister Ryan today, during which we complained that neither he nor his Department has implemented any of the Aviation Task Force recommendations since they were submitted on July 7 last, some three months ago,” said Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson.

Mr Wilson is the chief executive of the airline, while Michael O’Leary is group chief executive at the airline group.

Read More

“During that period of time, many EU countries, most notably Germany and Italy, have allowed the return of intra-EU air travel without quarantine restrictions, and they have delivered significantly lower Covid case rates than Ireland,” added Mr Wilson.

The government said last month that Ireland will join an EU traffic light system that will result in regions designated either red, yellow or green depending on their incidence of Covid-19.

It’s hoped to have that system in place by the middle of this month.

“It’s been led by the [European] Commission, but very much grounded in science and data,” said Tanaiste Leo Varadkar last week.

“It’s planned to be agreed, if possible, at a meeting of the [EU’s] General Affairs Council that will happen around the middle of October,” he said.

“It is still a bit up in the air and there will be, certainly, flexibility as to how different countries treat amber and red,” he added. “Green will be green, there’s no doubt about that, but amber and red may be treated differently by different countries, whether it’s testing or restricted movements.”

Mr Varadkar said the new system will work on a regional rather than a country-wide basis.

“We’ll be able to make the distinction – and there can often be a very big one – between, say, the Algarve and Lisbon and Porto.”

Mr Wilson warned against any delays in fully adopting the EU travel system.

“If the Irish government does not fully adopt the EU travel regulations permitting unrestricted air travel to/from those regions of Europe that are Green or Amber from October 13, then regrettably the Cork and Shannon bases will close on October 26 and will not reopen until April 1, 2021, at the earlier,” he said.

The current green list in force here includes just four countries – Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

Online Editors