Ryanair promises ‘rapid progress’ to clear refunds backlog

Ryanair has promised a “rapid progress” in clearing the backlog and issuing refunds for flights cancelled from March to June as a result of government imposed flight restrictions.

The airline has promised to clear 90pc of its backlog by the end of July with “rapid progress” in processing customer refunds for flights cancelled during the period from March to June as a result of Government imposed Covid-19 flight cancellations.

Additional staff have been trained to deal with the backlog and according to Ryanair, since offices in Dublin reopened on June 1, all March cash refund requests were cleared and at the end of June, half of April cash refunds were complete.

It aims to process the balance of April cash refunds by mid-July and by the end of the month, process all May and most of June’s cash refunds.

These refunds also include passengers who have accepted travel vouchers and, or, changed flights operated by Ryanair in July, August and September.

“Over 90pc of passengers who booked directly with Ryanair and who requested a cash refund for travel between March and June will receive their refunds before the end of July,” said the airline’s CEO, Eddie Wilson.

Ryanair has also called on “screenscraping” online travel agents to provide “accurate details of their unauthorised bookings so Ryanair can also process these refunds”.

“It is worrying however that a significant rump of our customers, who made bookings through unauthorised 3rd party screenscrapers or online travel agencies, have yet to receive their refunds because the OTAs gave Ryanair fake email addresses or virtual credit card details for these customers,” added Mr Wilson.

The airline has previously been involved in court cases involving online travel agents.

Now, it claims that “a significant minority” of refunds are being blocked due to online travel agents using fake email addresses and virtual credit cards which cannot be traced back to the consumer.

“We are highlighting this fact to the regulators in Ireland (CAR) and in the UK (CAA) as this demonstrates yet again why urgent regulation of unauthorised screenscrapers is needed to ensure that these unauthorised intermediaries provide airlines with accurate email addresses and valid payment details for customers so we can process cash refunds to these customers promptly and efficiently,” said Mr Wilson.

“We will continue to process these cash refunds as fast as we can, and would encourage any customers who haven’t yet requested a cash refund, to do so with our Customer Service team and we will process their request as quickly as possible,” he added.

Online Editors