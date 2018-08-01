Ryanair pilots in Sweden set to strike

RYANAIR pilots in Sweden are set to go on strike on Friday week.

Swedish Airline Pilots Association, Svensk Pilotförening, said it notified Ryanair yesterday of a strike on August 10.

The threat of industrial action is escalating at the budget airline as pilot unions across Europe join Irish-based pilots who are demanding better terms and conditions.

Pilots in Germany and the Netherlands have voted in favour of industrial action, although they have not announced any strike dates.

Up to 3,500 passengers will be hit by flight cancellations when Irish-based pilots, who represent a quarter of the total pilot workforce, hold a fourth walkout this Friday ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Swedish union said that it tried to start talks with Ryanair over the last eight months without success.

It also accused the airline of intimidation and threats towards Irish pilots after they used their legal right to strike.

“No collective agreements have been agreed to anywhere in Europe and Ryanair’s hostile relations to its employees once again showed at several occasions, lately through intimidations and threats to Irish pilots after they used their legal right to strike,” it said in a statement.

The union claimed Ryanair has consistently refused to meet and negotiate with its representatives.

"At a meeting on April 10, intended to be the start of industrial relations and negotiations between Ryanair and SPF, Ryanair terminated the meeting after refusing to accept the SPF delegation chosen by its members,” it said.

”Ever since, Ryanair has consistently refused to meet with SPF unless Ryanair can choose the negotiations team from SPF, something that is obviously unacceptable to a union.”

It claimed the situation has been similar everywhere since Ryanair announced it would recognise pilots unions all over Europe last December.

"We have not seen any tendency that Ryanair are accepting to let its pilots be represented by unions, anywhere in Europe,” it said.

The union’s president, Martin Lindgren, said all the airline’s proposals meant restrictions on how its members are organised and represented.

"We sympathise with passengers that are affected by this strike,” he said.

”It is unfortunate that a third party will be affected but we don’t see any other option than letting our members use their legal right to strike.”

Independent.ie has contacted Ryanair for a comment.

Online Editors