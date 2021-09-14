Ryanair invests €50m in new Dublin training and simulator centre as it plans to hire 5,000 new workers

Ryanair has today announced a €50m investment in a new Dublin training and simulator centre as it plans to create 5,000 new pilot and cabin crew jobs across Europe over the next five years.

In a deal with Airline Flight Academy (AFA) as its exclusive cadet training partner, the new Aviation Training Centre in Santry, close to Dublin Airport, will facilitate the training of the thousands of new pilot and cabin crew.

The new training and simulator centre contains three full motion simulators, one for the 737 MAX and two for the Airbus A320, together with two fixed base simulators.

It also contains a “state of the art'' cabin crew training and emergency evacuation device, as well as a specialist cabin fire training centre.

Ryanair is aiming to increase its annual traffic to 200 million passengers per annum by 2025 through the recruitment of the additional 5,000 staff, who will be largely used to operate Ryanair’s 210 new Boeing 737 Gamechanger aircraft.

“After what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months, today’s announcement is a real vote of confidence in the airline industry as it rebuilds after the pandemic,” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

“This €50m investment in a new training centre and the creation of 5,000 jobs across Europe, will mean fantastic opportunities for pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground ops professionals over the next five years. It’s incredible growth and makes me really optimistic for the future,” Mr Varadkar said.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said he was looking forward to continuing the airline’s partnership with AFA with the establishment of the centre. AFA has already trained over 18,000 aviation professionals for Ryanair.

“The AFA team have been a recruitment and training partner of Ryanair for many years, and we look forward to continuing to invest in this agreement,” Mr Wilson said.

The Irish Aviation Authority’s Aviation Regulator Diarmuid Ó Conghaile said the deal is “another positive sign for the future of aviation in Ireland.

“The investment in a training and simulation centre will create jobs for highly skilled workers, which will benefit the broader Irish aviation sector as it rebounds from the crisis of the past 18 months,” he added.