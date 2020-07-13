Ryanair flight to Dublin forced to divert landing after note found in bathroom warning of 'explosives on board'

A Ryanair flight destined for Dublin was forced into a diverted landing after a note was found in the bathroom warning of "explosives on board".

The aircraft is currently being checked by UK authorities after the flight, from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport today.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said that passengers, as well as the aircraft are being searched before the plane will be allowed to complete its journey to Ireland.

"A Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin this evening discovered a note in one of the toilets claiming that there were explosives on board," the spokesperson said.

"The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

"The aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft.

"Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Krakow are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

"Ryanair apologises sincerely for the delay and inconvenience caused to those affected by this diversion".

Online Editors