Ryanair has demanded the Department of Transport hold an emergency meeting over huge security delays at Dublin Airport that have resulted in some passengers missing flights in recent days.

The head of Dublin Airport Authority this week was forced to apologise to passengers, saying DAA was facing a “perfect storm” due to staff shortages and passenger numbers being 30pc higher than was forecast.

Dalton Philips apologised “unreservedly” for the delays experienced by passengers recently and said “it’s not what passengers should expect from Dublin Airport”.

Mr Philips said the “pent-up demand” has seen 15,000 more travellers passing through the airport each days than was anticipated by industry experts.

However, it has emerged that Dublin Airport is offering security staff €14.14 an hour and can only guarantee 20 hours work a week as it tries to hire an additional 300 workers to solve the staffing crisis that has left passengers facing long delays.

Some backroom staff have been redeployed to deal with queues, while Dublin Airport has also suspended its fast track system.

This morning, Ryanair said it and other airlines were reiterating a call for the Department of Transport for an early meeting of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee (Natfac) to urgently address the issue, saying it would happen again this weekend and over the Easter school holidays.

Queues had abated during the week, but the airport was again busy this morning ahead of the weekend.

“We are deeply disappointed the Department of Transport, who are responsible for Dublin Airport, have rejected the request from Irish airlines to hold an urgent NATFAC meeting,” Ryanair said.

"Ryanair and other Dublin Airport customers cannot endure more weekends where thousands of customers suffer queue delays of 1 or 2 hours, causing many to miss their scheduled flights.

"The Department of Transport must take responsibility for helping the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to solve this short-term staffing problem.”

It said it was unacceptable that the department had declined the request and called on Minister Eamon Ryan to “take some responsibility for solving this crisis and immediately hold an emergency meeting of NATFAC so that emergency measures can be implemented by the Government to avoid huge queues and long flight delays over the Easter school holidays.”

Ryanair added: “There is a major short-term problem with staffing at Dublin Airport, and it is the Minister for Transport’s responsibility to intervene at times of crisis such as this by calling an urgent meeting of NATFAC to agree solutions to what we hope will be these short-term but unacceptable security queues at Dublin Airport.”