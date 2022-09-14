Ryanair condemned for blocking media access to AGM

Ryanair has been condemned for attempting to "dictate who covers" news of the company after it banned the Irish Independent’s reporter and at least one international media organisation from attending its annual general meeting.

The Irish Independent was told on Wednesday by Ryanair and its media advisors Edelman that its reporter would not be allowed attend the airline's annual general meeting (AGM) which is due to take place in Swords on Thursday morning.

This newspaper was told entry for media to the shareholder meeting and a press conference was "invitation only" and the senior journalist assigned by the Irish Independent to cover the story would not be allowed in. A reporter from an international title was also being blocked while other media titles were free to send journalists, the reporter was told.

The Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Seamus Dooley condemned the attempt to control reporting.

“Customers and shareholders expect media organisations to provide coverage and the AGM is the most important event of the year.

“From a corporate governance perspective it is not a good look for a company to seek to excluded selected media outlets and I would think such behaviour would not find favour with institutional investors and shareholders.”

Being singled out by the airline's management was not something to be ashamed of, he said.

"At one level the Irish Independent could take it as a compliment because it suggests the paper is doing its job.

“It is the function of media organisations to ask difficult questions, no matter how uncomfortable those questions might be," he said.

Following its initial decision not to allow the Irish Independent's reporter attend the event Ryanair later said it would allow a different journalist to come.

Cormac Bourke, Editor-in-Chief of Mediahuis Ireland which publishes the Irish Independent, said there was no question Ryanair, or anyone else, could dictate the assignment of journalists.

"We would never countenance a situation where a company or indeed a minister, politician or other institution could handpick or veto the journalists who cover it."

"Business journalists are the eyes and ears of ordinary investors and the wider public and the scrutiny they provide of big business is vital to a healthy economy," he said.

In 2019 the Office of the Press Ombudsman fully investigated a complaint by Ryanair in relation to reporting about the company and found in favour of the Irish Independent, he noted.

The NUJ's Seamus Dooley said: “Any attempt to dictate who covers a story is completely unacceptable. Just as Mr O’Leary would not allow passengers to pick their pilot, Ryanair should respect the professionalism of Mediahuis staff.”

The annual general meeting of shareholders in a public company, like Ryanair, is a rare opportunity for ordinary shareholders to put questions directly in front of powerful executives and directors in an open forum and the proceedings of such meetings are laid down and protected in law.

Media reporting of statements made at an AGM have special legal status known as qualified privilege, similar but less far reaching than the protections for what is said in court or in the Dáil.

In 2018 Ryanair tried to bar all media from its AGM, the first after the airline had endured industrial unrest in late 2017 following a pilot shortage that forced it to cancel thousands of flights. The airline’s management led by Michael O’Leary had taken particular issue with the Irish Independent’s leading, in-depth reporting and exclusives on the industrial strife during the period which had led the airline to recognise trade unions.

An influential UK shareholder advisory firm, PIRC, said at the time that the proposed media ban “further weakens the company’s standing in the eyes of the public”.