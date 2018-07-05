Ryanair cabin crew to strike in late July, threaten further action

Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal, Spain and Belgium on Thursday announced two days of strike action for late July, and said further action may follow if the Irish airline does not make concessions on employment terms.

Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal, Spain and Belgium on Thursday announced two days of strike action for late July, and said further action may follow if the Irish airline does not make concessions on employment terms.

Cabin crew in Italy will hold a 24-hour strike on July 25 and crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium will strike for 48 hours on July 25 to 26, five unions said.

The statement was signed by Belgium's CNE/LBC, Spain's SITCPLA and USO, Portugal's SNPVAC and Italy's Ultrasporti union.

Representatives of cabin crew from 80pc of the budget airline's bases and ground crew from all bases tabled an extensive list of demands at Fórsa’s offices following a two day summit in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Staff based overseas have demanded that they are no longer required to open Irish bank accounts as this prevents them getting mortgages or other loans.

Members of staff, who did not want to be named, also revealed that they face huge pressure to reach sales targets and claimed this is management's priority rather than customer service.

They said that the amount of sales commission they earn determines whether they get promotions or transfers.

The move comes just two days after Dublin-based pilots served notice of a 24 hour strike Thursday week and threatened to ramp up the industrial action with more rolling stoppages.

Reuters