Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says air traffic control glitch ‘not acceptable’ as 40,000 passengers impacted

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has criticised the UK air traffic control glitch that led to the cancellation of around 250 of the airline’s flights yesterday.

In a video shared to social media, Mr O’Leary apologised to the 40,000 Ryanair passengers who were impacted by cancellations and delays.

He criticised the UK National Air Traffic Service (NATS) for “still” not providing an explanation to the airline about what happened.

Tens of thousands of air travellers were stranded due to a technical issue with the UK air traffic control flight planning system.

"We’ve had a very difficult day yesterday due to the UK NATS ATC failure,” said Mr O’Leary.

"I’m sad to report that we had to cancel about 250 flights affecting the flights of about 40,000 passengers because of long delays to flight plans, crews running out of hours.

Michael O'Leary, CEO of the Ryanair Group gives an update on delays/cancellations due to UK ATC failure on Aug 28 pic.twitter.com/HoebuSNqBy — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 29, 2023

"Last night we had 20 aircraft that couldn’t get back to their home bases so they’re out of place for today.”

He said “unfortunately” it looked like the airline needed to cancel a further 70 flights planned for today.

"That’s a very small number out of the 3,200 flights we’re planning but that doesn’t mean we’re not doing everything we possibly can to try to minimise the disruptions for our passengers and their families.”

Mr O’Leary said those impacted have received an email detailing their rights and entitlements.

"We’re looking to run a couple of additional extra flights today – rescue flights – it’s very difficult because we’re tight on crews. We are also tight on aircraft.”

He said the airline hopes to return to normal scheduled flights by tomorrow but asked passengers to “please bear with us.”

"We understand how inconvenient and difficult it is for you if you are caught with one of these flight cancellations or flight delays.

"It is sadly outside of our control. We have been in contact with UK NATS. We still have not had an explanation from them on what exactly caused this failure yesterday and where were their back up systems?

"It’s not acceptable that UK NATS simply allowed their systems to be taken down and everybody’s flights get delayed or cancelled.”

He apologised on behalf of the airline and told passengers to “rest assured” that teams are doing what they can to minimise cancellations and get flight schedules back on track.