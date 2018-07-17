RYANAIR passengers have been hit with 24 flight cancellations on UK routes this Friday due to a second pilot strike.

Ryanair announces cancellation of a further 24 flights as pilots set to strike for second day

The low budget airline confirmed that it has cancelled the flights on high frequency routes, so they can “transfer readily” to other flights.

It said all customers on these flights received text and email notifications today and customer service teams are organising refunds and transfers to alternative flights.

Customers can instead fly tomorrow, Thursday, Saturday, or after that.

Pilots want better terms and conditions including the roll out of a ‘seniority list’ to determine who gets holidays, base transfers and promotions.

“We apologise again to these Irish customers for these regrettable and unnecessary disruptions which we have done our utmost to avoid,” said the airline in a notice to customers.

It said just a quarter of its over 350 pilots voted to strike on Friday.

“This second strike is unnecessary because Ryanair has already given them written proposals that address their concerns about seniority – even though Fórsa and the pilots committee don’t even understand that their demands will damage Irish pilots’ prospects.”

It said it has offered to set up a working committee to explain the issues to this “small minority” and asked them to postpone the strike, but they refused.

“Sadly, 24 flights between Ireland and the UK on Friday July 20 will now be cancelled, because a quarter of our Irish pilots (who earn between €150,000 to €200,000 a year and enjoy the best working conditions of perhaps any group of Irish workers) want to pursue a set of demands which they don’t understand and can’t explain, because they were drafted by a tiny handful of Aer Lingus pilots,” it said.

