Ryanair and Aer Lingus are among the airlines that have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights after French air traffic controllers said they will strike on Friday.

Dublin Airport will have at least 16 flights cancelled, with passengers told to check with their airline.

Several flights to and from French airports and to Malaga in Spain, through Cork and Shannon, have also been grounded.

The industrial action will ground hundreds of thousands of passengers throughout Europe. Airlines flying to and from France will be affected, as will those using French airspace.

Read More

Ryanair is cancelling 420 flights, affecting the travel plans of more than 80,000 passengers.

France’s DGAC aviation authority has asked airlines to cut their schedules to and from France in half from Friday. It has also urged passengers to defer non-essential travel.

France’s SNCTA air traffic control union is striking over pay and recruitment issues.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, said it will mainly be affected by the limitations on flying over France.

It operates up to 3,000 flights a day across Europe during the height of the peak season.

“It’s time that the EU step in and protect overflights so that European passengers are not repeatedly held to ransom by a tiny French ATC union,” Ryanair operations director Neal McMahon said in a statement. Other air traffic control centres should be allowed to manage overflights of France during strikes, he added.

Several return flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport as a result of the strikes in France.

Flights not going ahead out of Dublin this morning include the 8.50am Air France to Paris Charles De Gaulle AF1617; the 9.45 Aer Lingus to Paris Charles De Gaulle EI524; the 10.10 Ryanair to Lourdes FR5079; and the 10.50 Ryanair to Reus FR1116.

Flights arriving in Dublin that have been cancelled this morning include the 14.05 from Paris Charles De Gaulle EI525; and the 14.45 Ryanair return from Lourdes.

Aer Lingus has cancelled the following flights in and out of Dublin Airport: EI3401, EI524, EI525, EI552, EI553, EI538, EI539, EI544, EI545, EI506, EI507, EI528, EI529.

Ryanair has cancelled a number of flights including FR5078, FR5079, FR2994, FR1115, FR1116, FR7085, FR1992, FR1993, FR437, FR438, FR7032, FR7033, FR026, FR029, FR1958, FR1959, FR7094, FR7095, FR2993, and FR7080.

Transavia France has cancelled the following flights, TO7900, TO7901, TO7908 and TO7909 and Air France has cancelled just three flights, AF1616, AF1617, and AF1016.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, editor of Air and Travel magazine Eoghan Corry said the strike has had a “big impact” and that all passengers are entitled to either be rescheduled or get a refund.

“It is a bigger strike than we’re used to, we had two in May by one of the lesser unions and there are about 1,000 flights lost,” he said.

“It’s an indication of the reshaping of the industry that the airline most affected by a French air traffic control strike for the first time ever is Ryanair more so than Air France.

“Ryanair have lost 420 and Air France has lost 400 and Dublin, Shannon and Cork are all impacted, about 25 rotations off the island of Ireland will be cancelled today that’s departures and arrivals.

“Out of Shannon there is just one loss and it’s a flight to Malaga, out of Cork, Malaga, Carcassonne and Reus Salou are gone and all are Ryanair.”

Air France has said it will operate only 45pc of its short-and medium-haul flights on Friday.

SNCTA has cited inflation and its demands to hire more people as the reasons for the walkout.

Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages Europe’s airspace, has warned the disruption caused by the strike is expected to be “significant”.

It has requested air traffic control centres in other countries to handle extra aircraft demand through their airspace in an effort to mitigate the disruption.

It has also established alternative routing scenarios via Switzerland and the Canaries.

Some Aer Lingus Heathrow flights on Monday out of Dublin and Belfast are also not going ahead as the London airport shuts down to reduce noise during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.