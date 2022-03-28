Ryanair is advising customers to arrive at Dubin Airport three and a half hours before their flight due to delays at security.

The airline said check-in desks, kiosks and baggage drop will also open three and half hours before flight departures.

📍UPDATE: Long security delays @DublinAirport due to DAA staff shortages: pic.twitter.com/Yv6orU5Vby — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 28, 2022

In a statement released this afternoon, Ryanair said: “Due to DAA staff shortages at Dublin Airport, passengers should arrive at least 3.5 hours before their scheduled departure time.

"Check-in desks, kiosks and baggage drop will be open 3.5 hours before departure.

"We apologise to our customers for these unfortunate security delays, which are entirely out of our control.”

Read More

Long queues have been reported in the past week at the airport, with stories of passengers missing flights due to the duration spent waiting at security. Some reports detail waits of 90 minutes at security clearance.

The Consumer Association (CA) said they have received a number of reports from customers who have missed flights due to delays at security.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is advising people of delays at security due to staff shortages for the coming weeks as they seek to ramp up workforce levels post-pandemic.

A spokesman for the DAA said the easing of Covid restrictions has prompted a significant increase in the number of flights being taken and it was working “extremely hard” to ramp up staffing levels to cope with demand.

"The recruitment, training and background security checks for all staff working at an international airport takes a number of weeks. This is happening against a backdrop of growing passenger numbers at Dublin Airport. This is having an impact on the length of time it is taking passengers to get through security, particularly at busy times," the spokesman said.

"We apologise in advance but queues for security are likely to be experienced at peak hours over the days and weeks ahead as we continue to bring trained staff on board. In the meantime, we are doing all we can to ensure our security operations are operating at the maximum level possible at all times.”

The DAA said it has hired 100 additional staff since the start of the year but there have been delays bringing them on stream due to increased checks on security staff before they can begin working in the airport.