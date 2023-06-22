Ryan Tubridy will not be on radio on Friday amid controversy over how RTÉ paid him extra €345,000

Tubridy was paid an extra €75,000 by RTÉ in 2020 and 2021A review found his pay was understated by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019RTÉ Chairperson expresses ‘profound regret’

RYAN Tubridy will not be appearing on his morning radio slot on Friday amid ongoing controversy about payments to him by RTÉ, the broadcaster confirmed.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board, confirmed he will not be live on air during an interview on the Six One news programme this evening.

She said: "The board does not have… editorial is not our function. But I am informed by the executive that he will not be on the radio tomorrow.”

Asked whether Mr Tubridy will be on the radio next week, Ms Ní Raghallaigh replied: “That's a matter for the executive.”

She was also asked whether there was a correlation between the issue coming “on the radar” last March and Mr Tubridy's decision to step down as Late Late Show host the same month.

"Not at all," she replied.

Earlier this evening, Mr Tubridy said he “can’t shed any light” on hidden payments made to him by RTÉ.

The broadcaster’s top earner has issued a statement this evening saying he is “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

The station has carried out a probe which found Mr Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

“Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts,” he said.

"It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

His management company, NK Management, said it was made aware of the RTÉ statement today.

"These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability. There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management.

"These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments,” NK Management said.

RTÉ said that in early 2020, discussions commenced concerning the renewal of Mr Tubridy’s presenter contract.

“RTÉ was focused on achieving cost savings due to the wider financial circumstances of the organisation and the commitment given by RTÉ in November 2019 to, among a range of measures, reduce the fees paid to RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid, on-air presenters by 15pc.

"Mr Tubridy’s previously published remunerations for 2020 and 2021 show that he earned €466,250 and €440,000 respectively across those years, which by 2021 (first full year on new contract) appeared to represent an 11pc reduction on his 2019 earnings.”

The review conducted by Grant Thornton concerned a separate agreement under which Mr Tubridy was guaranteed by RTÉ an additional annual income of €75,000 which was intended to come from a commercial partner.

In making an agreement with the commercial partner, RTÉ concluded it on a cost-neutral basis to the commercial partner, and the fee due to Mr Tubridy was guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ.

Accordingly, under the terms of this agreement, a payment of €75,000 was received by Mr Tubridy in July 2020 from a commercial partner, in exchange for a number of personal appearances a year.

As part of this agreement, RTÉ in turn issued a credit note to the commercial partner, thereby reducing the cost to it of its overall sponsorship arrangement with the organisation.

The commercial partner did not renew this agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ, the payments were instead made directly by RTÉ to Mr Tubridy’s agent (on his behalf).

Mr Tubridy received two payments of €75,000 (totalling €150,000), each in 2022 (being a payment for 2021 and a payment for 2022). It was these payments that prompted the review by Grant Thornton.

In addition and following the furnishing of the findings of the Grant Thornton review, RTÉ carried out a review of Mr Tubridy’s previously stated remunerations. Through this review, it was identified that Mr Tubridy’s remuneration had been understated by RTÉ by a figure of €120,000 over the contract period of 2017 to 2019. The circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ are currently under examination.

The RTÉ statement said the board considers the public misstating of RTÉ’s financial information “to be a very serious matter” and argued it had “moved as quickly as it could, once it had independently established the facts, to publish the correct figures”.

“At the request of the board, RTÉ has this week conducted an internal review of the reporting of the remuneration of its top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters. This review has found that the full cost to RTÉ of its contracts with the other such on-air presenters has been correctly reported.”

The board has now requested that Grant Thornton review the contracts of RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters to independently validate that all remuneration figures have been correctly stated and accounted for by RTÉ. Grant Thornton will also review the understatement by RTÉ of Mr Tubridy’s published remuneration by €120,000 in the period 2017-2019.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said “This is a matter of profound regret for the board of RTÉ. We are well aware that this is a serious breach of trust with the public. On behalf of the board, I wish to apologise for what has occurred.

"It is clear that RTÉ has fallen short of the high standards that it sets for itself and are expected of it. Once these issues came to light, we acted expeditiously to establish the facts and we are confident that the safeguards we have now put in place will ensure that nothing like this will happen again, and that good corporate governance is adhered to at all times.”

Arts Minister Catherine Martin, who is the line minister for RTÉ, was notified of the issue in March.

"I am extremely concerned at the details which were contained in RTÉ’s statement today, on foot of that review being completed,” she said.

“I have spoken with the RTÉ chairperson today, and have subsequently written to her requesting that she meet with me and officials of the Department. The meeting has been arranged for Monday.

“I have asked the chair to set out in that meeting, in detail, the issues involved, the steps the board is taking to deal with the matter, the follow-on action that will be required, and the timeline for these actions.”

She added: “The public rightly expect much higher standards of transparency and accountability from Ireland’s public service broadcaster. It is unacceptable that these have not been met.

"It will be critical for the board to identify whether there are wider governance issues that need to be examined and addressed, and to ensure that there is appropriate accountability for what has occurred. It will be equally important for the board to demonstrate that it is putting in place appropriate structures and processes to prevent a recurrence of a matter of this nature.”

The investigation findings come as RTÉ is in a state of transition, with director general Dee Forbes departing next month. Ms Forbes is currently on leave and had going-away drinks with colleagues last Thursday night. She also went around various departments to say her goodbyes.

Her replacement, Kevin Bakhurst, has already been spotted on the Montrose campus.

“Dee Forbes is currently taking annual leave but remains in the role of director general until the end of her term on July 10 and remains contactable.

"Kevin has visited RTÉ for some informal meetings in advance of officially taking up the role of director general on July 10,” RTÉ said in response to queries on Ms Forbes and Mr Bakhurst.

Mr Bakhurst, who previously held several senior positions at the BBC, is the current group director of UK communications regulator Ofcom. He was previously RTÉ’s managing director of news and current affairs.

The appointment was brought to the Cabinet by Minister Martin and then signed off by senior ministers. Mr Bakhurst was the only name brought forward after an intense and controversial recruitment process.