Ryan Tubridy was in talks about presenting travel series in Australia before RTÉ pay scandal broke, sources say

RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy was in talks for a TV comeback prior to this week’s scandal over his hidden payments.

The former Late Late Show host was hoping to follow in the footsteps of RTÉ legend Mike Murphy by doing a travel series around Australia.

Insiders revealed to the Sunday World that one of the features proposed for Tubridy’s Australia would be a link up with legendary Gladiator actor Russell Crowe, with whom he has forged a close friendship in recent years.

However, a TV insider says that in the wake of the public outcry over Tubridy’s undisclosed earnings, RTÉ is unlikely to commit to funding the series if or when it lands on their desk.

“The idea for the travel series came after Ryan said on radio that he had never been to Australia,” the source said.

“His team put together a proposal for the series with the content mapped out and Russell Crowe named as part of it.

“Russell Crowe is believed to be up for taking part in the series if it happens, as you would expect given his warm relationship with Ryan.

“However, I can’t see how RTÉ could now commit to a project like this in the wake of this week’s revelations. I think there would now be an outcry from the public if a dream trip like this for Ryan Tubridy was funded from the licence fee.”

Ryan Tubridy's complicated payments at RTE comes under the spotlight

Oscar winner Crowe has appeared on The Late Late Show numerous times, and he paid a heartfelt tribute to Tubridy on the presenter’s final night saying: “Every single time I’ve come on the show, I’ve loved it. I loved the vibe, I love what you have done and what you have achieved.”

Now forced off the airwaves by RTÉ and with no date set for his return, Tubridy’s future on the national broadcaster is uncertain.

“I think that when the dust settles and this scandal blows over, Ryan will be back on his RTÉ radio show, but it will be a while before that happens,” another source said.

“There is no doubt this scandal will always hang over him. I’d say he bitterly regrets leaving his business to others and not taking personal responsibility and action when he saw that RTÉ didn’t publish all his earnings, with the sums omitted amounting to a staggering €345,000.

“What was he thinking! I’d say he had shed a few tears over that in the last few days. He has badly damaged an otherwise blemish-free career in RTÉ. Will he be back? The biggest thing in his favour is that Ryan is likeable and I think there will be forgiveness by the majority of people.

“He has also said his taxes and business affairs are all in order, so there is no issue there. The odds of his return are definitely in his favour, but it has taken him down a peg or two, which some people are thrilled to see. Sitting on top of the moral high ground is always a precarious place to be.”

Asked if RTÉ has an issue putting him back on air, what other options does Tubridy have in broadcasting. the source said: “Ryan is expensive and commercial radio in Ireland doesn’t have the kind of funds that RTÉ receive from the licence fee.

“There are only one or two radio stations in Dublin that could afford him, but at a fraction of what he earns in RTÉ.

“He’s believed to be interested in doing a TV documentary on the Irish famine and maybe Netflix would be interested. But Ryan must be kicking himself, and maybe others, for ending up in this sorry mess at the age of 50.”