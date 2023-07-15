Ryan Tubridy v RTÉ: The contradictions that remain after 24 hours of evidence

Ryan Tubridy arrived into Leinster House promising to try lift a “fog of confusion” that had descended over payments made to him by RTÉ.

He said this would have been avoided through “full disclosure and transparency” from the broadcaster.

But despite another round of hearings at PAC and the Dáil Media Committee this week, that fog is yet to dissipate.

Labour TD Alan Kelly bemoaned conflicting accounts that had been given by various participants across what now stands at over 24 hours of meetings.

“It’s actually more confusing now than it ever was,” the Tipperary representative said.

So what are the blurred lines that still need to be clarified:

Underwriting the Renault agreement

There are differing recollections of RTÉ’s underwriting of its tripartite agreement with Ryan Tubridy and car company Renault.

The former Late Late Show presenter was paid €150,000 by RTÉ under the agreement in lieu of two €75,000 payments per year from Renault.

Noel Kelly provided the PAC with an email from former RTÉ chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe dated February 20, 2020, saying the broadcaster “can provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract”.

This goes directly against O’Keefe’s recollection of events. She said the management team were against the underwriting.

The former CFO said she was unaware of any underwriting of the agreement by RTÉ until it was reported in the media.

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch told the PAC on Thursday that the broadcaster maintains the February 2020 email did not represent a contractual agreement to underwrite the fees.

Former director general Dee Forbes verbally committed to underwrite the agreement in May 2020, he said.

Who knew about the deal?

One of the seven “untruths” Ryan Tubridy took aim at in his opening statement on Tuesday was “that RTÉ’s underwriting of Renault’s payment obligations was a secret.”

“This is not true. RTÉ’s underwriting of Renault’s payment obligations was not a secret,” he said.

The February 2020 email from Breda O’Keefe to Noel Kelly was copied to Dee Forbes and RTÉ’s director of content Jim Jennings.

The interim deputy director general has said it wasn’t widely known within RTÉ that the Renault deal was being underwritten.

RTÉ and Renault contracts separate

Noel Kelly told PAC the deal with Renault was a commercial one for his client to fulfil live appearances for Renault, separate from his contract with RTÉ.

Mr Lynch contradicted the claim, saying negotiations for Mr Tubridy’s salary and those for the tripartite agreement were closely linked.

New RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said there’s “no logic” to claims made by Tubridy and Kelly that the two agreements are separate.

“My idea of it would be that if the money was negotiated through RTÉ and paid for by RTÉ then it should be counted as an overall payment by RTÉ and therefore should have been properly accounted for and represented in the figure,” he said.

Tubridy walks without underwriting

Noel Kelly contends that there was no chance of Ryan Tubridy walking away from RTÉ if the parties couldn’t agree to the terms of the annual €75,000 payments.

Conversely, Mr Lynch said the belief within RTÉ was Ryan Tubridy’s contract would not have been signed without the commercial agreement with Renault in place or RTÉ underwriting it.

Invoices filed by Noel Kelly

Noel Kelly told PAC: “We never expected RTÉ to actually pay the sum. If there was no sponsor, there would be no payment.” Renault didn’t engage Tubridy for the roadshows in the final two years of the three-year deal.

However, Mr Kelly filed invoices for the payments to RTÉ, who then forwarded them on to UK-based media company Astus.

Mr Lynch said Noel Kelly acknowledged in the Grant Thornton report that RTÉ would make the two €75,000 payments to Tubridy if the sponsor was no longer in place before the contract was up.

“We contend that the payments of €75,000 for year two and three of the commercial contract were pursued by NK Management, despite it knowing that the Renault contract was no longer in place.”

Meetings between Kelly and Forbes

RTÉ scandal contradictions: Meetings between Kelly and Forbes

Kelly rejected claims that he had influence at the top level of RTÉ and said he had never had a one-on-one meeting with Ms Forbes.

“I’ve only ever met Dee Forbes with her legal team. I’ve never had a cup of tea with Dee Forbes, I have never met her for lunch, I have never met her for dinner, I don’t know Dee Forbes,” he said.

Mr Lynch provided PAC with records of a Microsoft Teams call on April 25, 2022, which was only attended by Mr Kelly and Ms Forbes.