Ryan Tubridy tells Media Committee ‘I could be out of a job by Friday’

Agent Noel Kelly says there were ‘deceptive practices on the part of RTÉ’

Ryan Tubridy has told an Oireachtas committee “I could be out of a job by Friday”.

In his second committee appearance of the day, alongside his agent Noel Kelly, the former Late Late Show host told the Media Committee that he was still being paid by RTÉ, despite not appearing on his radio show since the scandal first broke almost three weeks ago.

However he added: “I could be out of a job by Friday.”

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan asked Mr Kelly two €75,000 invoices were raised as consultancy fees by his company CMS. "People are very sceptical...(they)have serious doubts as to whether your didn't knowingly work with RTÉ in concealing these payments?"

Mr Kelly responded by saying: "There were deceptive practices on the part of RTÉ. We were instructed by RTÉ, and that they would look after them (the invoices) from there. We're a small company - they're a €350m massive organisation."

Responding to Mr O’Sullivan, Mr Tubridy said he defines himself as a broadcaster, "not necessarily" a consultant.

"I don't know what the dictionary definition of consultancy is. I'm not being smart," he said.

The former Late Late Show host said he still has "full faith" in his agent. On labelling the €75,000 payments as consultancy fees, he said: "We would never have discussed that.”

Meanwhile Mr Kelly was asked about new RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst's statement that he would "in all likelihood" not work with him again.

Mr Kelly said he is "the shop steward" for his clients, adding that Mr Bakhurst's statement was not "a flat No."

Mr Tubridy was asked about the letter from former DG Dee Forbes in which he was told there will be no further reduction in his earnings, and how that sits with him when other colleagues in RTÉ "are taking pay cuts left, right and centre".

Mr Tubridy responded by saying it was important to remember the 40pc pay cut he has already taken since 2012.

On the issue of the letter, Mr Kelly said the terms were requested on foot of Mr Tubridy deciding not to take a €120,000 loyalty payment.

Mr O'Sullivan said there was effectively no 20pc pay cut because the "Renault" money came RTÉ in reality. Mr Tubridy says there was "fog of war" and he thought it was from Renault.

Under questioning from Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon about the tripartite agreement between RTÉ, Mr Tubridy and Renault, Mr Kelly said he had “never come across a barter system before this”.

He said he was told by RTÉ "don't put any person's name on the invoice", but he still believed the cash would be coming from Renault. He was told the invoices were to go to UK barter company Astus.

Addressing Mr Kelly, Mr Dillon said: "You must accept you paid a pivotal role as the conduit to these secret payments?"

Mr Kelly responded: "It is an RTÉ issue."

"You are washing your hands of it?" asked Mr Dillon. Mr Kelly responded: "Completely."

Mr Tubridy and his agent appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in an attempt to “set the record straight” on a series of “untruths” relating to the ongoing payments saga.

The former Late Late Show host criticised the “mess” of the controversy and admitted it has been “hard to leave the house” in recent weeks.

Mr Tubridy said he has “become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest”.

The presenter has not hosted his show on RTÉ Radio One since the week the story broke, and today told committee members that he hopes to return to the airwaves “as soon as possible”.

When asked about the €75,000 payments to him that were underwritten by RTÉ, Mr Tubridy maintained that he was “under the impression that money was from Renault”.

He told the PAC he “had nothing to hide”, telling committee members that “the full truth was concealed”.

Mr Kelly claimed that “at all times, everything I do with this contract” relating to his client Mr Tubridy was under the instruction of RTÉ.

"The relationship is between RTÉ and the sponsor, not us,” he added.

When it was put to both men that it appears “there was an attempt to deceive” in how the payments were handled, Mr Kelly responded: “If that’s the question, then we were deceived as well.”

More to follow