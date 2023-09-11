Ryan Tubridy takes red Vespa gifted by U2 for a ride in south Dublin

Ryan Tubridy has posted a video showing him whizzing down a road on the red Vespa he was gifted by U2 on his final Late Late Show appearance in May.

The former RTÉ broadcaster was gifted the luxury Italian moped by Bono, which was brought out live on air by comedian PJ Gallagher as a “parting gift” following the end of his 14-year tenure as host.

The U2 frontman, who gifted Gay Byrne a Harley Davidson on his final appearance as host, labelled Tubridy as more of a “mod than a rocker” in a video message when the Vespa was handed over.

Ryan Tubridy on his Vespa gifted by U2

Since then, Tubridy has stated that the electric bike was sitting in storage in the UK, however, last week he said that it had finally arrived to his home.

He revealed the news while chatting to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio UK radio show, which drew strong speculation that the now departed RTÉ star could be making a move to the UK for work.

Posting to Instagram, Tubridy is seen taking the Vespa for a ride down the road to U2’s 1988 single Angel of Harlem.

He told his 251k followers that “the U2-mobile has landed” and thanked them for such a “thoughtful farewell gift.” He described his new toy as a “rare, electric Vespa that just hums along”.

The Dubliner previously told Chris Evans that the registration plate for the Vespa is “something mad” like “RTU2LOVE”.

Tubridy said that he was “still flabbergasted by the gesture” from Ireland’s best-selling band of all time and thanked them and the people behind the scenes at his former employer who made it happen.

“It’s electric, it’s red, it’s perfect,” he added.