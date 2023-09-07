Ryan Tubridy shares cryptic message with followers as he returns home to Ireland ‘for now’

Ryan Tubridy spotted with some more famous faces as London trip continues

Ryan Tubridy has shared a cryptic post that appears to hint about his future plans as he reveals he is returning home from London “for now”.

The former RTÉ star has met with leading British broadcasters like Piers Morgan and Chris Evans this week, even making his return to the airwaves as a guest on Evans’ radio show yesterday.

Tubridy was taken off air by RTÉ in June when news of the payments controversy at the national broadcaster first broke.

Last month, Director General Kevin Bakhurst decided that the former Late Late Show host would not return to Radio One and ‘The Ryan Tubridy Show’ was re-named to ‘The Nine O’Clock Show.’

He has since broken his silence on his Instagram account, sharing book recommendations, advice to Leaving Cert students and insights into a London trip that he joked has “escalated”.

The former Late Late Show host said he was returning home "for now."

In a cryptic social media post that seems to hint at his future in the UK, Tubridy shared a photo of an escalator accompanied by the caption: “This situation has escalated! But it’s time to go home. For now.”

His previous post was a smiling photo of Tubridy posed with broadcaster Chris Evans. He said it was “a buzz to be back on air again”.

Evans introduced him to listeners as a “legend of broadcasting” who has “done some (radio) over here” and “may be doing some more over here”.

Greeting Tubridy, he said: “Welcome aboard – when do you start?”

The former RTÉ star kept his cards close to his chest after joking he would start on radio on “Tuesday” at “half 10” as Evans said Tubridy was “window shopping” and attempted to recruit him to Virgin Radio UK.

Tubridy said “who knows, who knows” before he was tasked with introducing himself to the audience.

He told listeners that he had often filled in for Graham Norton and Terry Wogan on British airwaves over the years, adding: “When they were stuck for an Irish lilt they said ‘Tubridy! Get over here!’

The pair exchanged stories of their run-ins with Bono and the red vespa Tubridy received from U2 when he left The Late Late Show in May.

During his London trip, the broadcaster also met with Piers Morgan, who shared a posed photo of the pair on social media.

Morgan said they were both part of “the sacked presenter club” and Tubridy’s removal from the airwaves of the national broadcaster was “RTÉ’s loss” as he shared a photo of the pair.

The former Late Late Show host also met with Irish ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick, who he called a “super guy, super human, super vet” who he “loved” catching up with.