Ryan Tubridy sent in an invoice this week, but RTÉ boss says they need to decide what to pay him ‘because he’s not doing his duties anymore’

Director general Kevin Bakhurst says he does not accept Tubridy’s list of ‘seven untruths’

RTÉ's new Director General Kevin Bakhurst is before the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has confirmed that as of this week there is no salary being paid to Ryan Tubridy, as RTÉ executives face another round of grilling at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

An invoice came in this week from Ryan Tubridy’s agent, Mr Bakhurst said, but added: “We need to decide what we’re paying him because he’s not doing his duties any more.

“Clearly he’s not doing his TV programme any more, he should be available for radio.”

He said he received an email from the finance department a few days ago to say an invoice had come in from Mr Tubridy.

He said he then took advice on whether it should be paid.

Before the PAC on Tuesday, Tubridy said he was still being paid by RTÉ.

RTÉ bosses said they have not asked Tubridy to give back €150,000 but Mr Bakhurst did later state he would look at recouping this money from Ryan Tubridy if he was agreeable to return it.

"It is taxpayer’s money,” Deputy Alan Dillon pointed out.

Adrian Lynch said Mr Tubridy “doesn’t owe” six ‘outstanding’ events to anybody because Renault never signed up for six additional events.

Mr Lynch then tells the committee that former Chief Financial Breda O’Keefe has sent him a text saying that she disputes a certain claim made.

Catherine Murphy and Deputy Paul McAuliffe intervene to say this cannot be accepted.

Ms O'Keefe was invited to come before the PAC but declined the invite. Deputy Verona Murphy then says she is “at a loss” as to how the committee can do business when someone is corresponding with a witness via text despite this person having declined an invitation to appear before the committee.

Mr Bakhurst said he would be willing to come back before TDs and be joined by Ryan Tubridy if this would shed more light on the payments scandal.

Mr Bakhurst said the future location of the organisation is also being looked at and added “a lot of hinges” on future funding.

Mr Bakhurst said “there will be a pricetag” and it will be a “significant one” but it is not clear what it will be in relation to the reviews ongoing in RTÉ.

TD John Brady said Tubridy was paid for services which have not been provided.

Mr Lynch said he has access to former director general Dee Forbes’s email account and there is very little else “of substance” that can be provided from it.

Mr Bakhurst said the commercial side is “business as usual” for RTÉ in the midst of the payments scandal.

He said he has the June figures showing how many people paid the TV licence and this “remains same as last year”, and added that he has “no intention” to re-start lobbying politicians for a TV licence overhaul for RTÉ at the moment.

Commercial director Conor Mullen said most of commercial business will be from September onwards.

Independent TD Verona Murphy said Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly said he knew “nothing” about the “scheme to deceive”. She referenced the DG's comments in a Newstalk interview and Mr Bakhurst said he stands over his comments “100pc”.

“I said there was two sides to this agreement,” he said. He accused Ms Murphy of “putting words in my mouth”.

Renault’s contract to sponsor the next series of The Late Late Show is also “up for renewal”, Mr Bakhurst confirmed.

Deputy interim director general Adrian Lynch said former RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary’s testimony shows that six further Renault events that were planned under the tri-partite agreement between Renault, RTÉ and Tubridy did not go ahead.

Mr Lynch asserted that this shows Noel Kelly may have known invoices made out to UK-based barter account Actus could have been paid by RTÉ and not Renault, as Mr Kelly suggested on Tuesday. Deputy Murphy asked what proof Mr Lynch had of this, which he could not furnish.

Ms Murphy said former chief financial officer Breda O'Keefe “gave the impression” that “everybody in RTÉ was opposed to underwriting this agreement”.

The Independent TD said RTÉ has not “counteracted that” and said there “isn’t an ounce of credibility” to Mr Lynch or Mr Bakhurst.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon asked if anybody else in RTÉ should be paid more than the director general. “If they have a worth to RTÉ that is worth more than I am, then I think we should consider that,” said Mr Bakhurst.

He said there should be “downward pressure” on the top presenter pay but also “attract the very best talent”.

Mr Lynch said he is “not sure” where the figure of €100m comes from – the figure given by Noel Kelly as to the commercial revenue brought in by Ryan Tubridy’s shows.

“That seems high to me,” he said

“There may be a valid methodology to that.”

He declined to comment on whether Mr Kelly's explanation is credible.

Mr Dillon then asked if the “fraudulent” invoices have been reported to the gardaí.

RTÉ’s legal director Paula Mullooly said the legal advice is that it was “misleading” but not fraudulent. Mr Dillon asks if there is “collusion” between Noel Kelly and RTÉ on “where these payments were going”.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it amounts to a criminal offence,” said Ms Mullooly.

Ms Mullooly said Mr Kelly sent in a draft letter which was not signed because “there is pushback in respect to the underwriting of this agreement”.

TD Paul McAuliffe said this is “contradictory” to Ms O’Keefe’s email saying that a side letter could be provided.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said: “A lot of us are now more confused than we ever were.”

.

Mr Kelly said “based on the messing that’s going on” he wants a timeline of events pulled together and signed by Mr Bakhurst.

He also asked for any other “side deals” with advertisers, going back to Gay Byrne’s time in RTÉ. He said he also wants a breakdown of who are the people that have pension top-ups; as well as who has credit cards for the barter accounts; as well as a list of presenters’ agents.

Mr Lynch said his role was not advertised because he was appointed by the DG. Adrian Lynch said Breda O’Keefe’s exit package “never came to us for sign-off” on the executive board.

Mr Kelly replied “then there is a big problem” because all executive board members must sign off on it.

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ are “already working on that”.

'We'll wait to see what he does about it' - RTE Director-General Kevin Bakhurst on Ryan Tubridy's offer to return payments

Mr Kelly said an RTÉ presenter referred to the PAC meeting as being a “nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial” yesterday. The TD asked: “How this is appropriate?”

“That is not appropriate from my point of view,” said Mr Bakhurst.

“I thought that was very insulting,” said Mr Kelly.

Mr Bakhurst added that he “does not accept” Tubridy’s “seven untruths”.

When asked if he took a 20pc pay cut, Mr Bakhurst said “you can use figures the way you want”.

“He took a significant pay cut, that’s undoubtedly true. I don’t want to say yes or no to 20pc because I haven’t got my calculator,” he said.

NK Management, the agency run by Noel Kelly, received €75,000 payments “despite” knowing that Renault contract was “no longer in place”, Mr Lynch told TDs at the PAC.

“There was a verbal agreement given to the agent that RTÉ would pay the money if there was no sponsorship in place.”

Ryan Tubridy and his agent made the claim that the broadcaster’s guarantee to underwrite the €75,000 was widely known within the RTÉ executive board.

Earlier Richard Collins intervened to clarify that he is the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after he was named as the former CFO by the PAC chair Brian Stanley.

Mr Lynch referenced former CFO Breda O'Keefe's email which was brought up consistently by Mr Kelly.

He said it was a “single email” in the process of negotiations which “weren’t completed”.

He said the agent “insisted” there should be a side letter from RTÉ underwriting the agreement but this letter was “not forthcoming”.

He said Mr Kelly drafted a letter but this letter was never signed.

Mr Lynch also referenced emails from NK Management which reference the verbal agreement given by Dee Forbes.

Mr Lynch referenced how Noel Kelly said he never met Dee Forbes alone without legal or finance representatives.

He said there was a meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12.45.

Mr Lynch said RTÉ were “obligated” to provide the €75,000 payments.

Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch contradicts evidence given by Noel Kelly about his interaction with Dee Forbes

Mr Lynch said there “was no” Renault deal after the first year.

Mr Lynch then read out an email from Noel Kelly to Dee Forbes referencing Geraldine O’Leary.

“The two [€75,000] payments were at extravagant expense to the public,” Mr Lynch said.

"The Renault deal was for one year,” he added.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said certain witnesses have put things on the record which have not been correct as the committee asked about the status of Geraldine O’Leary’s invite. They insisted she was invited but nobody seems to know whether she declined formally or not.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady asked about Ms O’Leary’s exit package.

Head of legal Paula Mullooly said Mr Kelly drafted the commercial agreement and Fine Gael TD Colm Burke then questioned Ms Mullooly about the tripartite agreement.

She said a “query” was raised about what should be in the invoice but she said the legal department doesn’t take instructions, but gives advice.

New DG Kevin Bakhurst said “we’re not going to have side letters” in future agreements.

Mr Burke said he has asked for a list of people involved in the making of the tripartite agreement and he has not received it. He said the Grant Thornton report references that the then-DG Dee Forbes was not involved in it.

Ms Mullooly said the agreement was sent to RTÉ’s legal department by NK management and then forwarded to the director of content and the head of commercial.

Mr Lynch said Mr Jennings – director of content – said in emails the agreement was nothing to do with him.

Mr Burke asked if more work should have been done before the statement made by RTÉ at the end of June, which referenced Mr Tubridy 15 times.

RTÉ board chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh said the Grant Thornton review was independent and was about “correcting the record in terms of the misstatement of figures”.

She said in the report, the auditors interviewed a number of people including Mr Kelly. She said “fair procedure” happened in the report.

Mr Lynch said RTÉ is “looking into” how former CFO Breda O’Keefe’s exit package was “delivered”.

RTÉ bosses are asked why there was an “illusion” given that a “rogue DG went and negotiated a deal”.

Mr Lynch said the DG was the one member of the executive board who gave a verbal guarantee.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor asked if there is a set list of charities RTÉ would support.

Mr Lynch said he would have to come back with a full list. Mr Lynch and Mr Collins said they were “not aware” of an admin fee taken by RTÉ.

Mr O’Connor said there is a “huge paper trail” and he is at a point where he “doesn’t know what to believe anymore”.

Mr Bakhurst said the sound bite of “drip-feed” has been used several times and that he had full confidence in Mr Lynch.

He said information has been put out as quickly as possible.

“The impression was given that it was almost, all Dee Forbes,” said Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin.

The contract was not finalised and binding until May 7, said Mr Lynch.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh said when the first Grant Thornton report was concluded, “nobody knew” the beneficiary of the payments.

“We didn’t know all the details at that point,” she said.

Ms Mullooly said a “number of other legal issues” have arisen when asked why certain documents weren’t shared with the committee earlier.

She said notes drafted by a solicitor at certain meetings are privileged.

SF TD John Brady said Ms O’Keefe gave “very convincing testimony” to the committee. Mr Kelly had sent a legal letter to RTÉ some days before she came before TDs. Mr Lynch said when she gave her testimony, he did refer to having received “something”.

“I do think people were operating in silos,” said Mr Bakhurst. “I’m not convinced anybody else knew all the information.”

Mr Brady said the assurances given in the email that RTÉ would issue a side letter and the people cc’d in this email are “key people in key roles at the top of the organisation”.

This shows these people operated “in collaboration” but the new DG disagrees with this.

Mr Bakhurst said certain people should have “spoken up”.

Mr Lynch apologised to Renault for "being dragged into this".

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy referenced Ms O’Keefe’s letter to the committee declining to come in.

She said the email she sent on Feb 20, provided by Noel Kelly, “completely blows out of the water” Ms O’Keefe’s evidence.

“The reality of it is, that ended up being the agreement,” said Ms Murphy.

Mr Lynch said he wouldn’t agree as the fee wasn’t final and certain parts changed, such as a “revenue share” for Late Late Live, which did not happen. Ms Murphy said she finds “very difficult to believe” Ms O’Leary and Ms O’Keefe.

She said the PAC has been given “the absolute run around” and “the public have been misled”.

She asked if Deloitte audited the barter accounts. Mr Collins said they have been auditors since 2018. He said it was picked up this year as part of last year’s audit.

The second Grant Thornton report will also address accounting issues, said Mr Collins.

Mr Lynch rejected multiple assertions from SF TD Imelda Munster that he misled the PAC. SF TD Imelda Munster said Mr Lynch said the executive board “knew nothing about the underwriting”.

Mr Lynch said he has been truthful at all times and was referring to the verbal agreement.

“You knew exactly about the deal was done to underwrite the Renault agreement,” said Ms Munster. She referenced his comments saying that he received a guarantee from members of the executive board that they didn’t know about the underwriting.

Mr Lynch said he stands over “exactly what I said” and rejected the claim that he misled the committee.

He said he was referring to the agreement on May 7; RTÉ’s three payments to Ryan Tubridy, one from credit note and two from barter account.

He said he asked each of the executives if the deal was underwritten by a verbal agreement by Dee Forbes.

“I did not mislead this committee,” he said.

FG TD Colm Burke asked who made the final decision on former Chief Commercial Officer Ms Breda O’Keefe’s exit payment.

Mr Collins said he didn’t sign off on it. He said an instruction came from HR.

Mr Bakhurst said it was agreed between Dee Forbes and Ms O’Keefe. The “processing” department was also aware.

Adrian Lych then said there was a statement made in previous committee hearings that anytime Mr Kelly met Ms Forbes there was finance or legal reps present. “They weren’t friendly, they didn’t meet that often, it was purely business,” he said.

But there was a meeting on Microsoft Teams between Mr Kelly and Dee Forbes after which an email from Mr Kelly implies the meeting could have been about the Renault deal, the committee is told.

Mr Lynch said the only two names on the record are Dee Forbes and Noel Kelly and nobody else from RTÉ were there.

The PAC chair Brian Stanley asked the DG what “vision” he has for RTÉ.

Mr Bakhurst said the size of the organisation depends on the way it is changed and on the funding going forward, which is “an issue”.

He said he wants to deliver “visible change”.

He said the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) auditing RTÉ would add reassurance but said auditing can be done by an outside body as well.

The C&AG said there is a need for a change in the law for this to happen.

Deputy Imelda Munster asked what consequences there will be for senior members in RTÉ and not a “slap on the wrist and go off with your pension”.

Mr Bakhurst said people stepping down and resigning is a consequence.

He said people have paid a “high price for a marginal involvement in some of these things”.

Green TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh said Adrian Lynch’s opening statement “blew the door off the hinges” and said it should have been sent in earlier. The statement said was in relation to Noel Kelly meeting with Dee Forbes without any legal representation present.

Deputy Ó Cathasaigh asked who made the decision to pay the €150,000 out of the barter account.

Mr Lynch said there is no email evidence but said it was an instruction from Dee Forbes to the director of commercial, Geraldine O’Leary. This between January and March of 2022.

“We know because of the evidence we have supplied the Renault agreement had expired,” he said.

Mr Ó Cathasaigh referenced a payment to Marco Pierre White restaurant, who said there was a card payment on the day or an invoice is sent, but no invoice was sent to Astus.

Mr Mullen said an invoice was raised to Astus and Astus made the payment.

SF TD John Brady said Mr Tubridy told the committee his reputation was “desperately sullied”.

He asked if any “legal papers” have been served by him or NK Management.

Director of Legal Affairs at RTÉ, Ms Mullooly said RTÉ doesn’t comment on legal matters even though Mr Bakhurst and Mr Lynch shook their heads to indicate no legal papers had been served.

Commercial director at RTÉ Conor Mullen was unable to say if there was a debit or credit card attached to the barter account.

