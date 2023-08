Ryan Tubridy scandal: ‘On balance of probabilities’ RTÉ wanted to make presenter’s pay look less than €500,000

Grant Thornton Report cites significant deficiencies in internal management controls. RTÉ chair admits siloed management culture prevailed

RTÉ adjusted the publicly stated figures for Ryan Tubridy’s salary between 2017 and 2019 to make it appear as though he was paid less than €500,000, an investigation has found.

On the “balance of probabilities”, the Grant Thornton report says the reason for not reporting the correct figure was about making his overall payment seem smaller.

The Report highlights poor governance including significant deficiencies in internal management controls, failures in the finance function, and a lack of communication from the Executive to the Board.

It also makes clear clear that neither Mr Tubridy nor his agents at NK Management had any involvement in the adjustments for the period 2017 – 2019.

The Chair of RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, said: “Regrettably this Report confirms our view of the siloed management culture that has prevailed in RTÉ and supports the decision by the Board to initiate an ongoing programme of corrective action.

“The Report paints a picture of poor internal communication and weak processes.”

She adds: “The Report identifies specific dates whereby errors could have been corrected but were not and key documents that could have been effectively interrogated but were not.

“It is also clear from the Report that the then Executive did not properly engage with the Board on these matters, nor was relevant information provided to the Board by the Executive or by the auditors.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the Board will be taking on board the issues raised by the Report and will be engaging with RTÉ’s auditors, Deloitte, to discuss the contents of same.

“Steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of these failures. Working with Director General Kevin Bakhurst, the Board of RTÉ remains committed to an ongoing programme of reform and recovery for the organisation. I hope that the publication of this Report represents an important staging point in RTÉ’s rebuilding of trust with the public and stakeholders,” she concluded.

The Irish Independent last night revealed how RTÉ ignored its own payroll system to understate Mr Tubridy’s pay from 2017 – 2019.

In total the figures for the three year period were €120,000 lower than the public and the Oireachtas were told.

The Grant Thornton report into the payments notes that Mr Tubridy was entitled to a bonus of €120,000 in 2019, but he waived it.

It comes as RTÉ continues to suffer a decline in TV licence fee income. Revenue from the fee fell by another €900,000 in the second week of August.

Since the scandal broke it is now estimated that revenue is down €4.6m. This will have major knock-on impacts on the broadcaster and its ability to produce new content.

RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy are said to be at a make-or-break stage in negotiations about his return to the airwaves.

Both sides are due to re-enter discussions this week, with new director general Kevin Bakhurst saying things are at a “delicate stage”.

The talks are based solely on the possibility of Mr Tubridy taking the reigns again for his 9am show on RTÉ Radio 1.

“There is an urgency now to resolving this matter, and I hope we can do so in the coming week or so,” Mr Bakhurst said in recent days.

Mr Tubridy has let it be known publicly that he wants to get back to work the station, which he has described as his “home”.

The Grant Thornton report today will provide some comfort to Mr Tubridy – but it does say he was paid an extra €150,000 years by RTÉ as part of a deal that involved doing promotional work for Renault.

Mr Backhurst has said he would like to see this money repaid.