Ryan Tubridy says he'll take the Covid vaccine on live television

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy said he’ll “happily” take the Covid vaccine on live television once it’s available.

Speaking on his radio show this Thursday morning, Tubridy described recent updates about the development of a vaccine against Covid as good news, adding that he’s had dreams of drinking a pint of Guinness.

He went on to recount the story of the polio vaccine in the US, and how Elvis Presley took it on live television to help increase uptake. Several Irish figures have already made previous statements about doing the same with the Covid vaccine.

Read More

“I saw Stephen Donnelly, the minister of health, saying yeah, he’d do it on live TV,” Tubridy said. “Just to say yeah come on, let’s get into this - let’s do this.”

“In America, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama have all offered to get the vaccine injected into them on live television just to try and take away the mystique.”

Earlier this year, Tubridy was swabbed for Covid on the Late Late Show - also in the hope that it would inform the public what the process is like. Now Tubridy says he also wants to receive the vaccination injection on the programme.

“I’ll do it - I took the swab on live TV, I’ll take the vaccine on live TV,” he said. “I’ll do whatever I have to do to help get us all out of this corner and say yeah, this is going to be the win for us all so we can get back to proper living.”

However, he noted that people should still be vigilant that a vaccine does not necessarily spell the immediate end of the pandemic.

“We have to be a little careful,” he said. “The temptation is - on VE day - to jump out on the street and kiss everyone, and hug everyone, and say ‘it’s over’.”

“But it’s not quite. There’s still skirmishes, there’s still battles being fought, and the planet still needs a bit to go for that moment. But it’s coming.”

Read More

Online Editors