Ryan Tubridy says he hopes release of pay report can restore ‘trust and confidence’ of listeners and colleagues

Broadcaster insists report makes clear his income for 2020 and 2021 is same as figures that were publishedReport finds ‘on balance of probabilities’ RTÉ wanted to make presenter’s pay look less than €500,000Grant Thornton report cites significant deficiencies in internal management controls. RTÉ chair admits siloed management culture prevailed

The controversy first arose in relation to the understatement of Ryan Tubridy's pay

Ryan Tubridy has welcomed the publication of the Grant Thornton report into payments made to him by RTÉ and says he hopes it can help restore the “confidence and trust” of his colleagues and listeners.

Mr Tubridy said the report made clear his income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 was the same as the figures published as his earnings by RTÉ.

The investigation by Grant Thornton found that RTÉ adjusted the publicly stated figures for Ryan Tubridy’s salary between 2017 and 2019 to make it appear as though he was paid less than €500,000.

The Grant Thornton report says that, on the “balance of probabilities”, the reason for not reporting the correct figure was about making his overall payment seem smaller.

In a statement released following the publication of the report, Mr Tubridy said: “I welcome the findings of the Grant Thornton Report, published today.

“I also welcome the report’s findings that I did not claim €120,000 in fees which was due to me in 2020 and that I did not agree with how RTÉ proposed to account for this decision.

“It is also clear that my actual income from RTE in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTÉ has not yet published its top 10 earner details for 2022.

“I repeat my offer to publish the details of any future RTÉ contract.

“I am committed to re-establishing the confidence and trust of my colleagues and listeners, and I hope that any fair assessment of the findings of today’s report will help in this regard.

“Finally, I want to acknowledge the huge support that I have received in recent weeks from people across the country; many cards and letters, greetings on the street and words of support from people I bumped into meant an awful lot to me and I appreciate them all very much.”

The Grant Thornton report highlights poor governance including significant deficiencies in internal management controls, failures in the finance function, and a lack of communication from the RTÉ executive to the board.

It also makes clear clear that neither Mr Tubridy nor his agents at NK Management had any involvement in the adjustments for the period 2017 to 2019.

'We'll wait to see what he does about it' - RTE Director-General Kevin Bakhurst on Ryan Tubridy's offer to return payments

RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh said: “Regrettably, this report confirms our view of the siloed management culture that has prevailed in RTÉ and supports the decision by the board to initiate an ongoing programme of corrective action.

“The report paints a picture of poor internal communication and weak processes.”

She adds: “The report identifies specific dates whereby errors could have been corrected but were not and key documents that could have been effectively interrogated but were not.

“It is also clear from the report that the-then executive did not properly engage with the board on these matters, nor was relevant information provided to the board by the executive or by the auditors.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the board would be taking on board the issues raised by the report and would be discussing it with RTÉ’s auditors Deloitte.

“Steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of these failures. Working with director general Kevin Bakhurst, the board of RTÉ remains committed to an ongoing programme of reform and recovery for the organisation. I hope that the publication of this report represents an important staging point in RTÉ’s rebuilding of trust with the public and stakeholders,” she concluded.

The Irish Independent last night revealed how RTÉ ignored its own payroll system to understate Mr Tubridy’s pay from 2017 to 2019.

In total, the figures for the three-year period were €120,000 lower than the public and the Oireachtas were told.

The Grant Thornton report into the payments notes Mr Tubridy was entitled to a bonus of €120,000 in 2019, but he waived it.

Welcoming the report’s publication, Media Minister Catherine Martin said it “highlights further lapses in governance and failure of proper internal controls and processes within RTÉ, which are deeply concerning”.

She has spoken with Ms Ní Raghallaigh to stress the need for urgency in addressing the issues and ensuring robust processes are put in place.

“This is essential to restore the trust and confidence which is expected of a public service broadcaster. It is also of key importance that RTÉ co-operates fully with the Oireachtas Committees which have been examining these matters,” she said.

“A copy of this Grant Thornton report will be provided to the Expert Advisory Committee on Governance and Culture so that they may consider its findings as part of their examination of the wider governance structures and culture within RTÉ, and bring recommendations to ensure best practice is adopted,” Ms Martin said.

It comes as RTÉ continues to suffer a decline in TV licence fee income. Revenue from the fee fell by another €900,000 in the second week of August.

Since the scandal broke, it is now estimated that revenue is down €4.6m. This will have major knock-on impacts on the broadcaster and its ability to produce new content.

RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy are said to be at a make-or-break stage in negotiations about his return to the airwaves.

Both sides are due to re-enter discussions this week, with Mr Bakhurst saying things are at a “delicate stage”.

The talks are based solely on the possibility of Mr Tubridy taking the reins again for his 9am show on RTÉ Radio 1.

“There is an urgency now to resolving this matter, and I hope we can do so in the coming week or so,” Mr Bakhurst said in recent days.

Mr Tubridy has let it be known that he wants to get back to work the station, which he has described as his “home”.

The Grant Thornton report today will provide some comfort to Mr Tubridy – but it does say he was paid an extra €150,000 years by RTÉ as part of a deal that involved doing promotional work for Renault.

Mr Bakhurst has said he would like to see this money repaid.